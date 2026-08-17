Mike Vrabel Praises Patriots Rookie's Versatility, Leaves Door Open For Position Change

FOXBORO --- It hasn't been the best week in terms of health for the New England Patriots offensive line.

Backups Ben Brown and Andrew Rupcich both left last week's preseason opener with injuries, with Rupcich later being placed on season-ending IR with an MCL sprain. The guard depth has been thin all year, and now the Patriots have started to cross-train tackle James Hudson at right guard.

Earlier in the year, it was floated that the Patriots might move Caleb Lomu -- their first round rookie who spent his college days at left tackle before switching to the right side in New England -- to guard. So far in training camp, that's yet to happen.

But it could. That door isn't shut yet.

"Yeah, you certainly could," head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to Monday's training camp practice. "I think we just, what happens is, where do you feel like he can make the most strides, and you don't want to derail the improvement that he's making and some of those things.

"Caleb's Been Working Hard"

"And so I'm probably much like you guys and say, 'Hey, that it's not that big of a deal to go from tackle to guard.' I've got a lot of coaches that probably think differently than what you guys and maybe me think, and that it's a little bigger deal, but I think Caleb's been working hard."

Lomu has consistently worked on the right side with the second-string offense, one that's looked a lot different compared to when the summer kicked off. With Brown, Rupcich and recently-traded Caedan Wallace out of the picture, it now leaves (reading left to right) Marcus Bryant, Mehki Butler, Jacob Rizy, Hudson and Lomu on the offensive line.

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works with a member of the coaching staff at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Again, the interior depth just isn't that vast, and it could come back to hurt the Patriots. Both Rizy and Hudson won their 1-on-1 reps during Monday's padded practice, but the rest of the line didn't look all that great.

There have been sparks of really good football from the Utah rookie. There have also been moments, like in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts, where he struggled in spurts. It's a learning curve for the 21-year-old, and making him switch positions could become an added pressure.

Still, based solely on necessity, it might happen.

Patriots Haven't Shut Door On Lomu Switch

"He's been trying to improve, but I think at some point we will need to do that as well," Vrabel continued, "and that's just trying to be fair to the kid and the player as he's developing and learning this game and this league, and then at some point in time probably have to take a look in there."

The Patriots recently added Darrian Dalcourt and Joe Machinski in free agency, two young interior players who could help add some new blood to the room. There's also Greg Van Roten on the market, who the team worked out a few weeks back.

There's always Lomu, who has been open to do whatever it takes to get on the field. Ultimately, it appears that Lomu will remain at tackle for now. But Vrabel hasn't shut down any additions to make the room better.

"Well, I think we have to be able to evaluate the younger group and see what they do here this week and in a competitive setting and then also in the game, and then always keep our eyes open to what it looks like around the league," Vrabel said.

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