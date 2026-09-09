Patriots Elevate Pair from Practice Squad: Here’s Who and Why They’re Important

SEATTLE — The New England Patriots made their final two roster moves before they take the field against the Seattle Seahawks tomorrow night.

The team announced that they’re temporarily elevating running back Lan Larison and punter Mitch Wishnowsky from the practice squad to the active roster. These moves come after running back TreVeyon Henderson was ruled out with an ankle injury.

Larison, who was released as part of the team’s cutdown moves, returns to game action after an up-and-down summer. He was competing with several players, including Terrell Jennings, Jam Miller, Hassan Haskins and JaMycal Hasty, for the third running back job. Ultimately, the team ended up trading for Corey Kiner and released Larison.

He would sign back to the Patriots’ practice squad, and is one of two running backs (along with Haskins) to be part of that group. Larison ended the summer with 118 total scrimmage yards and one touchdown. He was second on the team with nine receptions in the preseason.

With Henderson not available to go (he rolled his ankle on Aug. 24, and hasn’t practiced since), it pushes everyone up a notch on the running back depth chart. Clearly, Larison — who missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury — is the fourth one in line behind Stevenson, Henderson and Kiner.

Larison might not get a lot of chances on the offensive side of the ball, as it’s safe to assume it will be a healthy dose of Stevenson all night.

"I think Rhamondre, the way that he finished the year, that was exciting," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "Corey, we talked about him when we traded for him that he was a player that we had looked at trying to get last year coming out. It didn't work out. He's a good young runner. We've kept Lan here, giving him an opportunity to be on the practice squad. ... So, there's a little bit of everything."

Wishnowsky Will Become Familiar Face:

Buffalo Bills punter Mitch Wishnowsky kicks the ball to New England during first half action at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As for Wishnowsky’s elevation, this was an obvious move. After incumbent starting punter Bryce Bringer left the Patriots’ second preseason game with an undisclosed lower-body injury, the team had to bring on a new face. For the final preseason bout against Cleveland, the Patriots signed street free agent Matt Haack.

Haack booted the ball well and seemed destined to stick around on the 53-man roster as the punter. Instead, the Patriots released Haack on cutdown day, and had Baringer make the initial 53-man roster before eventually placing him on injured reserve.

They then signed Wishnowsky to the practice squad, which essentially gives the Patriots an extra roster spot.

“(He's) a veteran guy that's been around the league for a while,” special teams coordinator Jeremy Springer said. “Seen a lot of football. Mature. ... It's good to work with him right now.”

Wishnowsky has been around the block. Since arriving in the NFL back in 2019, the Gosnells, Australia, native has spent time with three different teams. Most recently, he was with the Buffalo Bills, punting the ball 38 times for 1,723 yards last year.

Baringer will remain on IR for at least the first four games of the season, so Wishnowsky will certainly be a weekly elevation until Baringer returns.

Here’s How These Moves Help This Week:

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) hands the ball off to running back Lan Larison (34) during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Larison doesn’t offer much in terms of offensive output, at least not based on what we saw during the summer. He’s a typical receiving back that fits into the style of offensive that Josh McDaniels likes to run, but I can’t envision him playing a lot out of the backfield.

However, he did get plenty of chances at kick return during the preseason. Without a clear-cut kick returner announced yet, that could be a way for Larison to make an impact Wednesday night. That was a spot the Patriots continually struggled at a year ago, and if Larison sticks in the return game, he could end up earning a roster spot that way.

The 34-year-old Wishnowsky gives the Patriots a reliable player in what can sometimes be an unreliable atmosphere. Due to Seattle’s extremely loud crowd noise, it can be difficult for visitors to properly execute their operations. Springer mentioned last month about how it’s important to have an experienced punter playing in that type of environment.

These are both the first practice squad elevations for Larison and Wishnowsky. Players are granted three game day elevations before being subject to waivers. Should they be released and clear waivers, they’re able to re-sign to the practice squad and receive up to three more elevations.

In Wishnowsky’s case, because Baringer is out until at least Week 5, he’ll likely re-sign to the practice squad after the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

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