For months, we knew who the New England Patriots were going to be playing this season. We finally know the dates and times of each of those games.

The New England Patriots' 2026 schedule is officially here. That means it's time for totally irrational predictions about how the season is going to go months in advance. We don't know how some of the rookies, like offensive tackle Caleb Lomu and edge rusher Gabe Jacas, will factor into the team's plans on the field.

We also aren't sure about any additional moves the Patriots may make to strengthen their offense (AJ Brown and Stefon Diggs, I'm looking at you). Offseason additions, including Romeo Doubs and Kevin Byard, are certain to make an impact and should help continue last season's success.

So without further ado, here are week-by-week predictions for the Patriots on their quest for back-to-back AFC titles. A lot can change from now until Week 1, but here's my immediate guesses on how this season will go for New England.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (33) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Week 1 at Seattle Seahawks (Sept. 9)

A Super Bowl rematch in the first week, the Patriots will need to look a lot more competitive than they did back in February. Drake Maye should be fully healthy from a postseason shoulder injury, and the lack of Kenneth Walker III in Seattle's runnin should be a plus for the Patriots. Despite that, tough sledding to open up the schedule, though the Patriots will look a whole lot better compared to the last game between these two teams.

Prediction: Loss (0-1)

Week 2 vs Pittsburgh Steelers (Sept. 20)

Just like last week, the Patriots will have the opportunity to bounce back from a crushing 2025 loss. Unlike last week, they'll find a way to get it done. Question marks surrounding Pittsburgh's quarterback situation don't bode well for their chances, and it's unlikely that New England turns the ball over five times like they did in last season's meeting.

Prediction: Win (1-1)

Week 3 at Jacksonville Jaguars (Sept. 27)

Here's an interesting one. Both the Patriots and Jaguars were two of the AFC's most surprising teams from a year ago. An early-season game may give fans flashbacks to an awful road loss in 2018, but this year's matchup should be a nice building block for Maye and the Patriots offense. Trevor Lawrence has the talent to get it done, but this will be a regression season in Jacksonville.

Prediction: Win (2-1)

Week 4 at Buffalo Bills (Oct. 4)

The Patriots will play in the newly-built Highmark Stadium for the first time, and will lose for the first time as well. This division rivalry will be a storyline all season, as the Patriots were able to split last year's games and win their first AFC East title since 2019. As for now, the Bills take round one at home.

Prediction: Loss (2-2)

Week 5 vs Las Vegas Raiders (Oct. 11)

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders place kicker Daniel Carlson (8) kicks a field goal against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

A lot of this matchup is determined by who Las Vegas' quarterback is. If it's first overall selection Fernando Mendoza, the Patriots should be able to beat the Indiana rookie easily. If it's veteran Kirk Cousins -- who the Raiders signed in free agency -- they'll also be able to win, just not as easily.

Prediction: Win (3-2)

Week 6 vs New York Jets (Oct. 18)

Is it even worth discussing these games? The Patriots have shown to be one of the conference's dominant teams, and the Jets did their best doormat impression in both matchups last season. I'd expect that to continue into 2026, where questions under center will rear its ugly head for New York.

Prediction: Week (4-2)

Week 7 at Chicago Bears (Oct. 22)

A Thursday Night Football battle in Chicago, the Patriots will be able to play against Caleb Williams for the second time since he was drafted first overall in 2023. The prior matchup between these teams was a greasy defensive slugest. This year's game will be a high-flying offensive showing that Maye is able to pull ahead in.

Prediction: Win (5-2)

Week 8 at Miami Dolphins (Nov. 1)

The winning streak continues. The Patriots, already entering this game on a three-game run, will be able to knock off the division rivals on the road. Miami has been a house of horrors for the Patriots in years past, including games scheuled in September. New England got lucky with an early November date, and will use that to their advantage.

Prediction: Win (6-2)

Week 9 vs Green Bay Packers (Nov. 8)

New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) is sacked by Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed (90) as linebacker Rashan Gary (52) helps on the play during their football game Sunday, October 2, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Apc Packvspatriots 1002222031djp | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

This will be the first time that Patriots Hall of Famer Tom Brady will broadcast a New England game since becoming a broadcaster for FOX. His return to Gillette Stadium will be spoiled by a great Green Bay team, led by Jordan Love under center. Defensively, Micah Parsons will be back from a torn ACL and wreack havoc on the Patriots' offensive line.

Prediction: Loss (6-3)

Week 10 at Detroit Lions (Nov. 15)

Originally, the Patriots were about to head to Detroit for a tough environment at Ford Field. Instead, the game is pushed overseas to Munich, Germany. The tough schedule and long flight to Europe could lead to some struggles on the field, and the last few times the Patriots have played overseas haven't turned out so hot (losses in 2023 and 2024 to the Colts and Jaguars, respectively).

Prediction: Loss (6-4)

Week 11 - BYE WEEK

Week 12 at Los Angeles Chargers (Nov. 29)

The bye week couldn't have come at a better time for New England, who's reeling from back-to-back losses. In a rematch of the AFC Wild Card game last January, the Patriots will find a way to right the ship. Sure, the Chargers will be getting their starting tackles back who missed last year's game, but the Patriots will come out on top.

Prediction: Win (7-4)

Week 13 vs Buffalo Bills (Dec. 6)

The Patriots split last year's games with Buffalo. This year will be a lot of the same. After blowing a 21-0 lead to the Bills at home in December, it's hard to imagine that would happen again. The Week 13 matchup could be a major factor in who wins the division, and the Patriots will get a leg up with a late victory.

Prediction: Win (8-4)

Week 14 vs Minnesota Vikings (Dec. 10)

After a big win against the Bills, the Patriots will need to get right back to work. They'll welcome in the Vikings on a short week at home and questions at the quarterback spot make this a favorable matchup for New England. But ... the Patriots are bound to drop a winnable game, and could lose their final NFC game in the final minutes.

Prediction: Loss (8-5)

Week 15 at Kansas City Chiefs (Dec. 21)

I don't think this game will be as hard as some expect. A Monday Night Football game against what is expected to be a healthy Patrick Mahomes seems like a daunting task, but Kansas City was awful a year ago -- even before their quarterback tore his ACL. The extra days from the Minnesota loss will pay off, and the Patriots will clinch a winning record once again.

Prediction: Win (9-5)

Week 16 at New York Jets (Dec. 27)

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs on a keeper against New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Like I sad earlier, this game isn't worth diving deep into. New England has had recent success at MetLife Stadium over the last few years and that should continue into 2026. This could be a game that clinches a postseason berth for the Patriots, or even lock up more in the AFC playoff picture.

Prediction: Win (10-5)

Week 17 vs Denver Broncos (TBD)

Bo Nix should be back for the AFC championship rematch, this time at Gillette Stadium. The Broncos went out and strengthened their offense, trading for wide receiver Jaylen Waddle in the offseason. Add in the fact that Sean Payton has something to prove after last season's postseason loss, and I'll chalk this up as the Patriots' final loss of the season.

Prediction: Loss (10-6)

Week 18 vs Miami Dolphins (TBD)

I've previously written that the Patriots will take a step back in the win column from a year ago, but will look like a better overall team. The final regular season game will prove just like. Like 2025, the Patriots will welcome in Miami to their house for the finale, and a blowout win against a new regime for the Dolphins can be just what the doctor ordered heading into the postseason.

Prediction: Win (11-6)

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