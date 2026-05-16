Winners, Losers Following Reveal of Patriots' Schedule

The New England Patriots now know how their 2026 schedule will go.

But what are some of the highs and lows from the reveal?

Obviously, next season won't be as easy on paper for the Patriots like last year was. Fourteen wins in the regular season will be difficult to replicate, but there are some parts of the roster that got some good news about how the list of games panned out. Whether it's a special "super" rematch in the first game of the year, or how the fans will be able to consume their favorite football team, there are some aspects of next fall's schedule that will be a positive.

Here are three winners, and two losers, from how the Patriots' schedule unfolded and what we can expect from New England in 2026. We won't know immediately how well these predictions may unfold, but for now, let's take a look at some parts of the Patriots that got boosts this week.

WINNER: Night Owls

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A general view of the stadium before the game between New York Jets and New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

If you’re a fan of night games, you’ll enjoy this season. The Patriots have five primetime games this year, a far cry from what they had in seasons past. Game against the Seahawks, Bears, Vikings, Chargers and Chiefs will be played in front of a national audience.

Whether you’re a fan of attending night games in person or just staying up late to watch meaningful football, New England will be a perfect team to watch in 2026.

LOSER: Normal Weekly Routine

Because of some of the night games, it’s going to be hard for the Patriots to truly nail down a cohesive routine. They open the year on a Wednesday, before playing two Thursday games, a Monday game and a trip overseas to Germany. Sure, they have a chunk of 1 p.m. games in the front half of the season to get adjusted, but the amount of non-Sunday games will be a tough test for Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.

WINNER: "Road Warriors" Mantra

This wasn’t a surprise, as the Patriots already knew who their road opponents were heading into this week’s schedule release. But the importance of some of the road games will be a good encore from last year’s “Road Warriors” persona that surrounded the Patriots success. They’ll open the year on the road in Seattle, before traveling to Chicago, Los Angeles and Kansas City for night games.

In Week 4, one of their first inter-conference tests will be had when New England heads to Buffalo. If that mantra wants to carry over from last year to this year, the Patriots will need to start winning on the road again.

LOSER: Secondary Getting Tested

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) breaks up a pass against Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Christian Gonzalez and Co. are going to be tested this season. The Patriots kick off the season with a tall task against Jaxon Smith-Njigba, before facing off against DK Metcalf and Michael Pittman in Week 2. Other WR1s across the league, including Jaylen Waddle, DJ Moore, Brian Thomas Jr and Garrett Wilson could make life difficult on New England’s cornerbacks.

WINNER: Drake Maye, Will Campbell

The 2025 season ended with rough showings from the Patriots quarterback and left tackle. With the rematch happening in Week 1, both players will have a shot to truly put those worries of a Super Bowl hangover to rest. Maye should be fully healed from a shoulder injury that plagued him in the Super Bowl, while Campbell has a true chance to wipe the slate clean after a rough postseason.

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