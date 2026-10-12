Patriots Don't Get Positive Initial Update on OT Will Campbell's Knee Injury

The New England Patriots lost a pair of offensive linemen earlier in the season, forcing them to make changes at the right guard position. Now they might need to make a change at left tackle.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Will Campbell is believed to have suffered a knee sprain in the first half of the Patriots' 45-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday. He'll receive an MRI tomorrow to confirm and the injury would "likely cause him to miss some time."

Campbell would leave the game after Rhamondre Stevenson got tackled into his right leg. It was the same leg that Campbell tore his MCL in a season ago, forcing him onto injured reserve. He would remain on the field for a little bit while he got checked out by members of the training staff before heading to the sideline.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He was replaced by first round rookie Caleb Lomu at left tackle. The Patriots also had running back TreVeyon Henderson, edge rusher Dre'Mont Jones and cornerback Charles Woods leave the game with injuries.

After the game, the rookie — who allowed just one pressure since entering the game — spoke about getting thrust into the starting lineup.

"That’s just one of the things that Vrabes and even this league is all about," Lomu said. "Lots of things can happen. Injuries are part of football, which sucks. You know, praying for everyone who has an injury, especially Will, but whatever happens, you got to prepare like a starter is what coach Vrabes tells us. And it’s completely true. Anything can happen. So prepare as a starter throughout the week, even if you’re not going to start, because things like this can happen."

Campbell would head to the locker room during the game, but would briefly return to the sideline to ride a stationary bike. After halftime, he wouldn't return to the sideline and would later be ruled out.

Campebell Is Big Time Loss For Patriots OL

It was a great start to the 2026 season for the LSU alum, who has solidified himself as the cornerstone left tackle for the Patriots. He had only allowed 11 pressures and one sack through the first four-plus games. A year ago, Campbell was also playing well before an MCL tear against the Cincinnati Bengals forced him out for four games. After he would return to the active roster, he wasn't the same player and struggled in the postseason.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) warms up before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I was ready to go," said Lomu, who played a career-high 47 snaps. "Always just like I said, preparing like a starter no matter what happens, you know, as soon as it happened, I was ready to go, do what I could do to help the team win."

Lomu, the Patriots' first round selection back in April, spent most of the year at right tackle in a backup role. Now, he'll have the opportunity to line back up at left tackle, the position he played at Utah during his collegiate career.

The Patriots already lost guards Mike Onwenu and Greg Van Roten earlier in the season, and may now lose Campbell for a few weeks. They could decide to activate Marcus Bryant off of injured reserve, who was placed on the list ahead of Week 1 and was already designated to return. They've yet to activate his 21-day practice window.

Players will return to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for their next home game against the New York Jets.

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