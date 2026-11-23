FOXBORO — The New England Patriots have been really injured this season en route to a 5-5 record. But ahead of their Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, they could be getting a really big piece of their puzzle back on the field.

Offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, who missed the last weeks on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, was present during the Patriots' conditioning practice on Monday. Him returning begins the 21-day clock for Vera-Tucker to return to the active roster.

"I think AVT’s got a chance to be out there," head coach Mike Vrabel said prior to practice, signaling that the team was set to get him back in the fold.

"He’s (a) extremely talented player," offensive tackle Will Campbell said in the locker room . "I know everybody in our room loves him. He’s played a lot of good football in this league, and he’s played really well so far this year when he’s been in. I love playing next to him. I know Jared (Wilson) does, too. We’ll see what happens. It’ll be huge."

Vera-Tucker got hurt against the New York Jets in Week 6 and since then, the Patriots have really struggled to stay on the field at both guard spots. After already losing Mike Onwenu to a broken ankle, the Patriots have seen Greg Van Roten, Ben Brown and Walter Rouse get banged up.

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) looks on during the first half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brown didn't make the trip to Munich, Germany in Week 11 because of a knee injury, but also returned to practice on Monday — "Ben Brown may do a little bit more. But yeah, we'll see what today looks like and then start on the Chargers," Vrabel said.

Without Vera-Tucker on the field, the Patriots have shuffled between Brown and Rouse at left guard. Getting AVT back is a good sign for his chances to suit up against the Chargers on Sunday, but it's not a forgone conclusion that he'll play.

The Patriots would need to clear up a spot for him on the 53-man roster if they activate him this week, and if it's not this week, they'll have until Dec. 3 to promote him. If they don't, his season will be over.

Patriots Have Just 2 IR Designations Left

The Patriots started the season with eight return designations from IR. They've already used six of them, issuing them to A.J. Brown, Mack Hollins, Reggie Gilliam, Greg Van Roten, Marcus Bryant and now Vera-Tucker. They could end up using another this week with Romeo Doubs, who's eligible to be activated.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches the ball for a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doubs has dealt with a shoulder injury that he suffered in the same game as Vera-Tucker's injury. He was spotted in the locker room during media availability in cleats, but wasn't present during practice — something that didn't come as a surprise.

"I think Romeo, maybe later in the week, but it’s a bit too soon to tell right now," Vrabel said prior to practice.

Along with Doubs' absence, the Patriots were without Drake Maye, A.J. Brown, Carlton Davis and Craig Woodson during the stretching portion of the practice. They'll be back for practice on Tuesday and Wednesday before getting an off day for the Thanksgiving holiday.

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