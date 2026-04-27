Projecting Patriots Week 1 Offensive Starters After the NFL Draft

The New England Patriots can officially kickstart their prep for 2026. With the roster filled out at 91 players, stuffed to the brim with drafted and undrafted rookies, the defending AFC champions are putting together a roster to try and replicate last season's success.

New England was unusually aggressive in the NFL Draft this past weekend, making two trade-ups in the first round rounds. Despite that, the Patriots still walked away with nine draft picks to add to the roster.

While most of the names selected will be depth players to begin their careers in the NFL, some have chances to crack the Week 1 roster when the regular season rolls around. While acknowledging there's plenty of football to be played, here's an early crack at what a Patriots starting offense could look like in September.

Now, obviously the names listed add up to more than 11. Just consider this list the groupings of players that should start, depending on what offensive formation the Patriots may be in.

QB - Drake Maye

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) passes the ball against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots drafted Texas Tech's Behren Morton in the seventh round, but barring something extraordinary in training camp, neither him nor Tommy DeVito will knock off the reigning Second Team All-Pro.

RBs - Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson

Like the quarterback, this position isn't that surprising either. The team brought in Alabama's Jam Miller in the seventh round and UCF's Myles Montgomery in undrafted free agent, but both of those would have to compete with incumbent Terrell Jennings for the RB3 spot.

WRs (with AJ Brown Trade) - AJ Brown, Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Here's the first part. Should New England pull off the expected trade for AJ Brown with the Philadelphia Eagles, he'll easily become the top target in the passing game. Romeo Doubs -- the $68 million man in free agency -- will remain in the lineup regardless, and Kayshon Boutte, who wasn't traded during the NFL Draft, adds a deep ball threat on the boundary.

WRs (w/o AJ Brown Trade) - Romeo Doubs, Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins

Should the trade, already deemed "likely" by NFL reporters, fall through. Not much will change at all. Instead of Brown, Mack Hollins should be an easy replacement. Not to say that Hollins is anything close to what Brown can provide on the field, but his chemistry with Maye last season should continue into 2026.

TEs - Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Notre Dame tight end Eli Raridon (TE19) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Here's the lone offensive rookie that I think can compete for an starting job (in certain personnel groups). Henry, entering a contract season, remains one of the longest-tenured players on either side of the ball and his role in the offense shouldn't be questioned. As for his backup, third round rookie Eli Raridon (Notre Dame) can become the ideal TE2 to replace Austin Hooper in both the passing and running games.

OL - Will Campbell (LT), Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG), Jared Wilson (C), Mike Onwenu (RG), Morgan Moses (RT)

The Patriots traded up to grab Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu in the first round. Despite that, I don't believe that he earns a spot as a starter to open up the year. Right now, the offensive line that has been projected as the top unit remains -- even though Lomu should be the future of the right tackle position.

Vera-Tucker came over in free agency, and Wilson kicks inside to his natural positon at center. Other than that, it will stay the same as last year's AFC East-winning roster.

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