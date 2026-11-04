Patriots' Robert Kraft Among 5 HOF Contributor Candidates for 2027

FOXBORO — Could this be the year that Robert Kraft finally gets inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame?

On Wednesday, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced that the New England Patriots owner is one of five finalists for the Class of 2027 contributor category. Kraft was named alongside Ralph Hay, Virginia McCaskey, Doug Williams and John Wooten. These names were narrowed down from a larger group of 42 nominees by the contributor subcommittee.

Kraft, who bought the Patriots in 1994 and has helped usher in a new era of dynastic football, advanced in this process last year. Kraft was first nominated in 2013 and has eligible ever since. He wouldn't get inducted into Canton, along with former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick — who was the coaching nominee in 2026.

"I would just say that's unfortunate," Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel said last February after Kraft didn't earn induction. "In my experiences with Robert, he's more than deserving. He'll be in the Hall of Fame. I'm not in charge of deciding when that happens."

The Patriots have became a force in the NFL since Kraft took over. During his time as owner, the Patriots have won 11 AFC titles and six Super Bowls. He also became the fastest NFL owner to reach 300 wins and has been a key member of several NFL ownership committees. In 2011, he was instrumental in helping to end the lockout ahead of that season.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (center) chats with Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis on the field before a game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

HOF Announces 5 Deserving Candidates For '27

It's a crowded group as it stands right now. Hay, who also reached this point a year ago, owned the Canton Bulldogs from 1918 to 1922 and was a key factor when it came to forming the NFL.

The late McCaskey was the principal owner of the Chicago Bears since 1983, and owned the team during their first Super Bowl over the Patriots in 1985. She was the daughter of Bears founder George Halas.

Williams played nine seasons in the NFL, winning Super Bowl MVP in 1987 and has spent the last 13 years in the Washington Commanders front office. He's also been a scout or front office executive in other years.

Wooten played offensive line for a decade before transitioning into scouting roles off the field. In 2003, he became chair of the Fritz Pollard Alliance, a group that hepps create opportunities for minorities in coaching and front office roles.

The Patriots have historically not been inducted into the Hall of Fame in recent years, despite having several people deserving of the honor. Last year, former kicker Adam Vinatieri was inducted as the first Patriots specialist to ever enter the halls of Canton.

The contributor category "recognizes individuals whose impact on professional football came through leadership, innovation and service to the game rather than on-field performance," according to the Hall of Fame. The voting committee will hold a meeting on Nov. 17 to narrow the group of five down to one.

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