Rob Gronkowski Praises Fellow Patriots Hall of Fame Nominees

New England Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski has certainly received his share of accolades since joining the NFL in 2010.

From being selected to both the Patriots All-Dynasty Team and the 2010s All-Decade Team, to the four Super Bowl championship rings (three of which came with the Pats), he has earned during his career, the man affectionately called “Gronk” has now added another to his resume: Patriots Hall of Famer.

The Patriots have officially announced that the legendary tight end was selected as the 2026 inductee for the franchise’s most-prestigious honor, winning the fan voting over New England greats Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins. Though he was clearly honored and humbled by his selection as the Patriots’ 38th member of their Hall of Fame, Gronkowski exhibited class by complimenting his fellow nominees while recently speaking with reporters via video conference.

"You've got Adam Vinatieri and Logan Mankins ... Those are two players that I looked up to.” Gronkowski said from the deck of his pontoon boat in Florida. “Logan Mankins was a player I looked up to when I got into the Patriots organizations, he was a badass player ... he is a guy that should deservingly be in the Patriots Hall of Fame. I need to see him go in.

“With Adam, he's just as deserving as well,” he added. “It's just the way that it has worked out. He's in the [Pro] Football Hall of Fame right now, but he will be in the Patriots Hall of Fame … I never got to play with him, but just the way that we've been connecting over the last couple years, I wish I could have really played with him at one time.”

Rob Gronkowski Had an Iron-Clad Case for Patriots Hall of Fame

Oct 29, 2018; Orchard Park, NY, USA; New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) makes a catch while being defended by Buffalo Bills defensive back Phillip Gaines (28) during the second half at New Era Field. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images

Vinatieri, who ended his career with the Indianapolis Colts, retired as the league's all-time leader in points scored (2,673) and field goals made (599). He was also responsible of plenty of iconic kicks, including two game-winners in Super Bowl XXXVI and Super Bowl XXXVIII.

But Vinatieri's clutchest moment came in the 2001 AFC Divisional round, where he booted two kicks to knock off the Oakland Raiders in what's now known as the "Snow Game" across New England.

For Mankins, the case for a Patriots Hall of Fame red jacket is merely a formality. A three-time team Patriots’ team captain, the Fresno State alum was named to six Pro Bowls and seven All-Pro Teams -- including being named First Team in 2010. He was also named to the Patriots' All-2000s and All-2010s Teams, as well as their 50th Anniversary Team.

Mankins didn't miss a game, starting all 130 regular season and 17 postseason games while wearing a Pats’ uniform. The Patriots' offense also benefited from Mankins being in the lineup, finishing in the top 10 in the league in eight of his nine seasons.

Still, Gronkowski’s impressive resume allows him to stand out among his peers, as well as his competition. He ranks first in Patriots history with 80 total touchdowns — 79 receiving and one rushing — while his 7,861 receiving yards are second in team history. The legendary Gronkowski, now the second tight end to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, earned five Pro Bowl selections nominations and four Associated Press First-Team All-Pro nominations.

With an iron-clad case for induction, few (if any) will argue at this year’s choice for induction. Yet, Gronkowski remains optimistic that he will soon be sharing the hallowed halls of The Hall with both Vinatieri and Mankins.

“I wouldn't be here without my teammates, I wouldn't be here without my coaches, I wouldn't be here without the fans. I wouldn't be here without the Patriots organization taking me and risking that draft pick in 2010 in the second round,” Gronkowski said.

“But those two guys are very deserving to be in as well … It's just unfortunate just one guy goes in at once, and I appreciate everyone that voted me in as well.”

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