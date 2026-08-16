Seahawks Create Pressure On Patriots, Christian Gonzalez to Agree to Contract Extension

The clock is ticking for the New England Patriots to get a contract extension done with superstar cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Heading into the 2026 NFL season, two All-Pro cornerbacks became first-time contract extension eligible players: Gonzalez and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Devon Witherspoon.

On Saturday morning, the reigning Super Bowl champions agreed to terms on a four-year, $132 million extension with Witherspoon, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The $33 million average annual value passes Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward ($31,100,000 per year) as the highest in league history, while the $101 million in guaranteed money surpasses Trent McDuffie's deal ($100 million guaranteed) with the Los Angeles Rams.

ESPN sources: three-time Pro-Bowl CB Devon Witherspoon and the Seahawks reached agreement on a four-year, $132 million extension and includes over $101 million guaranteed that now makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/c7tsiz6KbJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 15, 2026

Witherspoon's historic contract can now serve as a benchmark for Gonzalez to exceed.

Where Things Stands Between New England, Gonzalez:

With Witherspoon's deal done, Gonzalez and the Patriots now stand solely in the spotliight to agree to an extension. The contract talk has even been fueled publicly by Patriots owner Robert Kraft,

"We love Christian Gonzalez," Kraft said prior to the team's first training camp practice on July 25. "We love him as a player, as a person. That's why we made an offer to him that makes him the highest paid player ever to play that position in the NFL. And coincidentally, it's the highest contract in the Patriots franchise history. So we're glad we drafted him and he's developed here. And we hope he'll be with us for a long time."

Since then, Ward and Witherspoon's contract extensions have both surpassed the previously highest-paid cornerback in the league (McDuffie, $31 million annually).

Gonzalez, who was not present for OTAs in the spring, was a limited participant during June's mandatory minicamp sessions. Prior to missing New England's past two practices with an undisclosed injury, the 24-year-old had been a full participant during training camp.

"Yeah, absolutely," head coach Mike Vrabel said Saturday when asked if the team and Gonzalez are on the same page. "And I think that's the important thing. I talked about his professionalism, everybody else's. So, (his absence) isn't anything that, you know, it was something that happened in practice."

Despite a potential record-setting contract on the table, Gonzalez has deflected when asked about ongoing negotiations.

"I'm not gonna get into that with the media," Gonzalez said on Aug. 6. "I'm gonna let my team handle that and my team and the front office get with that and figure it out."

Gonzalez and the Patriots open the regular season up on September 9 against Witherspoon and the Seahawks in what may end up being a battle of the two highest-paid cornerbacks in NFL history.

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