'Deserving' Christian Gonzalez Makes His Mark During Patriots Training Camp

FOXBORO --- Christian Gonzalez didn't attend voluntary OTAs and wasn't a full participant in mandatory minicamp. He had all the reason to hold out of the New England Patriots' first training camp practice of the summer as he waits for a new contract to be finalized.

Instead, the 24-year-old was a full participant in Saturday's practice, working with the starting defense and covering A.J. Brown 1-on-1 all afternoon. He reported to the facility one day prior and decided to strap his helmet up for training camp.

It's just who he is, fellow cornerback Carlton Davis told reporters after the session.

"He’s a team guy, and he’s not gonna let whatever’s going on, you know, he’s out here with us," Davis said. "That’s all I can say about that, is he’s out here with us, and he’s always been a good guy. He’s always been a team player."

It was clear that Gonzalez's talents are going to be a major part of this year's defensive group. On the first throw of the day, Drake Maye tried to connect with Brown on an over-the-shoulder ball. Brown was blanketed by Gonzalez the entire way, and the ball fell incomplete.

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) looks on during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Christian Gonzalez Shines On Day 1

Brown was held without a catch during the day, and it was clear to Gonzalez's teammates that he's ready to rock and roll even without a contract extension in place just yet.

"I think that shows his main focus, and that’s football," Maye said. "He’s the best corner in the league in my opinion. He’s not the big rah-rah guy. He does it his own way, but he does it at the highest level. So I’m glad to be his teammate."

Going up against him every day in practice has certainly helped Maye grow since joining the Patriots in 2024, and the young quarterback has grown to appreciate Gonzalez's abilities.

"Gonzo is someone I look up to, you know, even at the same age," Maye continued. "I look up to how he does things, how he handles himself, and just his swagger he has in his own way. I think it’s, you know, great to see him out here playing around. And I think you saw it in the locker room before. Everybody was wondering, 'What’s Gonzo gonna do?' And he’s coming out here and first play he’s guarding A.J. in man coverage."

Take a look at who could end up being the highest paid Patriots player in franchise history. pic.twitter.com/M4sKgOqEPa — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) July 25, 2026

"He's Deserving Of All Of It"

Ahead of the practice, Patriots owner Robert Kraft mentioned that the team had offered Gonzalez a contract that would have made him the highest paid cornerback in NFL history, as well as the highest paid Patriots player ever. Part of what has strung these conversations out for so long is that Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who has the same agent as Gonzalez, is also up for a new deal.

"No, I don't think they have anything to do with one another," head coach Mike Vrabel said, downplaying the possibility that the Patriots were waiting for a Witherspoon deal to get done first. "We're not negotiating with the Seahawks; we're negotiating with Christian's representatives. I don't think that there's anything different than just our communication with him."

Gonzalez didn't miss a beat in practice, taking part in everything the team through at him. He spent some time working 1-on-1 with Davis, practicing man coverage and trying to cut off sideline routes.

It's clear at this point, from Kraft's comments to Gonzalez's participation, that a deal will get struck at some point. For the Patriots, that's the best news they've heard in a while.

"He’s definitely one of the best corners in the league and definitely deserves to be paid as such," Davis said. "So yeah, he’s deserving of all of it."

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