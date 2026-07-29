Browns Hurt the Patriots' Christian Gonzalez Contract Negotiations With Denzel Ward Extension

The New England Patriots were just dealt a blow and it didn't even happen with them directly.

Last night, the Cleveland Browns agreed to extend five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Denzel Ward on a two-year, $62.2 million dollar contract. It comes with $52.3 million in guarantees, and will now make Ward the highest-paid cornerback in all of the NFL based on annual average value (AAV).

That is going to make things tricky for the Patriots. Owner Robert Kraft spoke to reporters this weekend and shared that the team offered Gonzalez a contract that would make him the highest-paid cornerback in league history.

"We love Christian Gonzalez. We love him as a player, as a person," Kraft said a few days before Ward's deal was announced. "That’s why we’ve made an offer to him that makes him the highest paid player to ever play that position in the NFL. And coincidentally, it’s the highest contract in Patriots franchise history. We’re glad we drafted him. He’s developed here. We hope he’s here for a long time."

While we don't know all the nuts and bolts of New England's offer to Gonzalez, it's safe to assume that they'll now need to add some more dough to sweeten the pot.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) does a drill with cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ward's new contract gives him an AAV of $31.1 million, resetting the market from what Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie got this offseason ($31 million). However, McDuffie's contract came with $100 million in guarantees, something that would likely be the real driving factor behind any extension.

Christian Gonzalez Vs. Devon Witherspoon

Right now, it's a Cold War-type arms race between Gonzalez and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who are both in active negotiations. Both cornerbacks, rightfully so, would expect to reset the position market with their deal, so there's a stalemate for which player will sign his contract first.

"I mean, Spoon’s my guy," Gonzalez said when asked if he feels like he's competing with Witherspoon. "We work out all the time together. I respect Spoon, an amazing player. But I feel like it’s kind of like what I said: keep that between my team and the front office."

No one would budge, and the Browns were able to swoop in with $100,000 more to do it themselves.

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) makes an offensive pass interception against Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward (21) by at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Does This Mean For Gonzalez?

We aren't sure right now if Kraft's comments about being the highest-paid cornerback involved the AAV or total guarantees. If he was referring to Gonzalez's yearly salary, that will need to be adjusted after this Ward deal.

If the offer posed to Gonzalez was about the total number of guarantees, then the Patriots don't really need to worry about Cleveland's extension. After all, McDuffie's $100 million remains the number and that won't change.

One thing the Patriots do need to monitor is how Seattle begins to operate. If Witherspoon gets a deal done to reset the market at, let's say, $32 million or $32.5 million, then the Patriots are going to need to back the Brinks truck up a little further. If Witherspoon only gets $100,000 more in AAV than Ward, that won't make or break these negotiations.

Gonzalez wants to remain in New England, he's said that for a while. He responded with a "I hope so" when pressed about wanting a deal to get done, so there shouldn't be any worries that the 24-year-old wants out.

But there's always a breaking point. It might be too early to call Ward's contract a crack, but it's not nothing.

For now, the Patriots need to continue operating with their top cornerback the same they've been doing all offseason (with maybe a little less spilling of information in front of the television cameras).

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