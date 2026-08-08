What First Weeks of Patriots Camp Tells Us About Mike Vrabel's Vision

The culture shifted in New England when the Patriots hired Mike Vrabel at head coach last season. Obviously, the results were evident on the field. A trip to the Super Bowl helped solidify whatever Vrabel brought to town culture-wise.

It was working.

Now this summer, the Patriots have been able to lean on that culture ... and competitiveness ... to put together a really strong start to training camp.

There's been plenty of 1-on-1 reps between the team's top players (I'm looking at you, Christian Gonzalez and A.J. Brown) and a team scrimmage gave players the chance to get some contact in.

Part of that competition comes from crowded position rooms. Wide receiver, running back, linebacker and safety have plenty of faces that could all earn a roster spot. Having competitive practices can help weed out who won't be on the roster come Week 1.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) does a drill with safety John Saunders Jr. (23) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Well, I think that uncertainty in professional sports, it's a large part of what you have to deal with. And we ask them and try to help them not focus on what things that they can't control," Vrabel said. "Focus on trying to come in every day, compete, figure out what they need to do to get better, take the coaching from yesterday, not make the same mistakes twice, figure out what their role is, and then usually everything kind of takes care of itself after that.

"This isn't the first time that a team's had good depth at a position. I can go back to when I played here and showed up and there was eight linebackers that had all started for teams the previous year, and nobody asked a whole lot of questions. It was just practice your ass off and earn a role."

Deep Roster Leads To More Competition

The biggest moment of pure competition came between Gonzalez and Brown this week. After a week of going up against each other, tensions boiled over. Words were exchanged as the players moved to a different drill, but it was clear that the competitive nature had reached another level.

It wasn't bad by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it was perfect for a Vrabel-led team. Be competitive and feisty, don't throw a punch and move on. Two of the team's best players going at it will have a trickle-down effect on the rest of the roster.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Nick DeGennaro (23) does a drill with cornerback Kenneth Harris (36) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For Gonzalez, it was just football. Nothing more.

"He’s a No. 1 receiver in this league going up against a No. 1 corner, that’s how it’s going to go," Gonzalez said. "It’s football at the end of the day. There’s never any disrespect, we’re just battling and getting each other better."

Competition vs. Aggression

Part of what's stood out this summer has been the trenches. Both the offensive and defensive linemen have spoken about competing on the field, and then helping each other off of it. That's what a culture like Vrabel's can instill on this roster. During 1-on-1s, players can feel comfortable going full speed at their teammates.

But there's always the line between being competitive and too aggressive. It's a fine line that the Patriots need to walk, but through 12 training camp practices, they've done it wonderfully.

"I think anything that's authentic and real. I don't think anything that's made up or fake," Vrabel said. "I think the competitiveness has been great. I want that. I think we need that. I think that's part of building a team."

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