Why Christian Gonzalez Is Patriots' Most Important Extension Candidate Entering Training Camp

New England Patriots training camp is just a few days away, and it's likely that one of their best players won't be on the practice field as it stands right now.

Blue-chip talent at cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who wasn't a full participant during mandatory minicamp, is up for what could be the largest contract at his position in the NFL. It's safe to assume that if there isn't a deal in place when training camp kicks off on Saturday, he'll follow the same path he did in the spring.

For Gonzalez, it's the right decision. For the Patriots, it's a sign that they need to start hurrying up these extension talks ... and fast.

The Patriots can't afford to go a week or two into the summer without their best defensive player on the field. Gonzalez, who had his fifth-year option picked up this offseason, can be mentioned on the short list of the top cornerbacks in the league. It's clear that the team, and Gonzalez, want a deal to get done.

But it hasn't happened yet, and it should happen at some point. The question is when.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A lot of what might be holding this deal up isn't about Gonzalez, but instead about another cornerback with the same agent. Seattle Seahawks star Devon Witherspoon is also in line for a major payday, and he might be the first shoe to drop.

What Gonzalez's Contract Might Be Waiting On:

"The Seahawks have, to my understanding, they have an offer of upwards of $30 million," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said. "One that would make Witherspoon among the, if not, the highest paid corner in the NFL.

"No resolution yet on that deal, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if Witherspoon gets done first, and then Gonzalez gets done at some point shortly after with the market set.”

Rapoport predicted that both sides come to an agreement before the Patriots kick off in Seattle for Week 1.

The market right now is set for Los Angeles Rams' Trent McDuffie, who inked a four-year, $124 million extension ($31 million a year) after being traded from the Kansas City Chiefs. This year, Gonzalez is slated to make just $2.25 million. One year from now, in what would be a contract season, the 24-year-old would be paid $18.11 million.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) warms up before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn't a real worry that Gonzalez could hold out this season without a new contract. After all, he was just a "hold-in" during the spring sessions and still went through warmups. I doubt that carries on into the regular season.

Patriots Should Get Deal Done ASAP

But why take the risk?

The Patriots drafted a superstar a few years back, and paying him top-of-the-line money is a good problem to have for a team so close to a Super Bowl title. It's not worth the drama of keeping this financial feud going.

There may be other players in contract seasons who may need an extension more urgently (Hunter Henry could easily get one mid-season), but Gonzalez's talents have earned him the right for a hefty sum of cash.

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