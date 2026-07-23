The New England Patriots struck gold when they drafted Christian Gonzalez with the 17th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. He's turned into one of the best defensive backs in the entire league, and now he's the centerpiece of a very good New England defense.

While he remains under contract until 2027, the cornerback remains a bit of a summertime question mark as he expresses a want for a new hefty extension. Despite that, Gonzalez will be the Patriots' best defensive player once again.

He's ranked No. 2 in our "Top 25 Patriots of 2026" rankings, and can easily be considered for the top cornerback in all of pro football. His abilities as a cover corner are as good as any Patriots cornerback in recent memory, and he showed that will back-to-back impressive years.

To check out our full rankings, and where Gonzalez stacks up among the other Patriots on the list, you can see the updated "Top 25" list right here.

Coming Off Elite Season

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the collective eyes of Patriots Nation continue to keep watch on his impending contract situation, Gonzalez is once again in prime position to be the most important defensive player on the club’s roster this season.

The 24-year-old takes great pride in continuing a tradition of elite secondary play in New England. He started all 14 games in which he appeared in 2025, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matched up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production was a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

Despite an overall dismal showing in their Super Bowl LX loss to the Seattle Seahawks, the Oregon product’s standout performance was among the team’s few highlights. Secure in the role of New England’s top cornerback, Gonzalez’s contributions in 2026 are expected to be as much about adaptability and athleticism as they are statistical competence.

He is well-sized, with the height and length to match up against the league’s top receivers on the outside. In a game setting, Gonzalez is arguably at his best in man coverage. However, his ability to maintain eye contact with the quarterback makes him a potential asset in zone. As such, he has made life difficult for the opposing quarterbacks — especially those who underestimate his abilities. - Mike D'Abate

Shutdown Corner In Every Aspect

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) reacts after an interception against the Denver Broncos during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ignoring the ongoing contract negotiations that are sure to pay him more than $30 million a year, Gonzalez will remain the Patriots’ best defensive player this season.

From his silky-smooth coverage ability to his talents breaking up passes and getting a hand on the ball, the 24-year-old cornerback is a complete blue-chip prospect. While yes, there may be concerns about his long-term future in New England (though both sides want him to remain), Gonzalez is under contract for two more years. He’s the head of the class when it comes to cornerbacks on the Patriots, cornerbacks in the NFL and maybe players on the entire roster. He’s not the biggest vocal leader, but he lets his play do much of the talking.

Last season, he was voted to his first Pro Bowl, the first Patriots defensive back to earn that honor since J.C. Jackson in 2021. It’s not just man coverage where he excels. Gonzalez was great in zone last season and is a pure tackler in the open field.

If a contract doesn’t get agreed to by the start of training camp, don’t be surprised if Gonzalez is absent to begin the summer practices. But don’t get overly concerned because this is a player the Patriots can’t afford to lose. - Ethan Hurwitz

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