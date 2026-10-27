The Path to Production for Young Patriots WR Kyle Williams

FOXBORO - Kyle Williams has seen increased playing time as injuries pile up in the New England Patriots' wide receiver room. However, that uptick hasn't translated into consistent on-field production, as Williams has recorded just six catches for 147 yards and a score through seven weeks.

Williams, the 69th pick in the 2025 NFL draft, entered 2026 with high expectations after a rookie season that showcased his game-breaking speed and deep-ball ability.

His development was a major storyline during summer training camp, even with a crowded WR room, as Williams reached the end zone in all three preseason matchups.

Tommy DeVito threw a dime and Kyle Williams never broke stride 😤



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Now, with Romeo Doubs (shoulder) and Mack Hollins (calf) sidelined on injured reserve, the Patriots need production from their remaining receivers more than ever, which raises an important question: How can New England get Williams more involved?

Getting Williams the Ball in Space

Williams' ability to stretch the field is well established. With his 4.40-second speed, he has the tools to threaten defenses over the top and create explosive downfield plays. It's what has made him such an enticing target on the boundary.

And while Williams has struggled on comeback routes (0/2 with one interception when targeted on routes returning to the line of scrimmage), the next step in his development could be finding ways to utilize that speed over the middle of the field.

Incorporating more crossing routes in the short and intermediate passing game could give Williams more opportunities to use his speed in open space. Instead of consistently asking him to beat defensive backs downfield, the Patriots could create easier opportunities for him to get the ball in his hands and make plays after the catch.

According to Pro Football Focus, Williams has caught all three of his targets between the numbers for 67 yards, an encouraging return that suggests there could be room to expand his role in that area of the field.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) returns a kickoff during the third quarter against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Increasing his opportunities in the middle of the field would also play into Williams' offseason training, as the wideout emphasized improving his lower-body strength to handle physical coverage, get off the line of scrimmage, and become more comfortable working across the middle.

“Play strength was definitely something that I wanted to emphasize,” Williams told the media. “I knew that I needed to get my lower half stronger and bulk up a little bit, coming across the middle, getting off press and all that type of stuff. So that was one of my biggest emphasis, mobility and just putting on a little weight.”

The Patriots invested a third-round pick in Williams for a reason. As opportunities open up in the receiving corps, finding creative ways to use his skill set could be the key to turning his increased playing time into reliable, consistent production.

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