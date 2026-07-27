Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Kyle Williams Dropping On Depth Chart

FOXBORO --- After back-to-back days of practice in shells, the New England Patriots slowed it down on day three.

The team's first training camp walkthrough of the summer lasted a hair under 90 minutes and gave us some interesting bits of information involving the depth chart.

Not much happened in terms of exciting plays or "wow" moments, but plenty of things stood out from the practice fields. Here are some of the biggest takeaways from the morning session.

Attendance

After veteran fullback Reggie Gilliam was absent on Sunday in what appeared to be a load management day, he was back in full capacity.

As for the rest of the roster, there wasn't anyone missing that was surprising. The five players on the active injury lists (running back Terrell Jennings, tight end CJ Dippre, edge rushers Harold Landry and Gabe Jacas, and safety Brenden Schooler) were all absent.

Passing Stats

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass at training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Because it was such a slow day, and both sides of the ball spent most of the practice just slowly walking around and/or jogging, there were no organized competitive drills ... and thus, no passing stats.

Drake Maye continued to operate with ease, and it's clear that he feels more comfortable in the offensive system under Josh McDaniels. DeMario Douglas told reporters that the quarterback has gotten a better grasp on the playbook this summer.

Kyle Williams = WR7?

The Patriots have a deep wide receiver room, so naturally is bound to be on the outside looking in. Today, it was second-year pass catcher Kyle Williams. After a relatively slow start to camp, the Washington State alum was relegated to the scout team unit for drills.

The six receivers who repped with the top offensive group -- AJ Brown, Romeo Doubs, Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III -- have all been involved in the passing game three days in. For Williams, that big first play is yet to come.

The next few days will be interesting for Williams, especially when the Patriots put pads on later this week. After getting bigger in the offseason, there are major snaps to be won on the outside for the 23-year-old Williams, who was one of the team's offseason award winners.

Morgan Moses Returns To Starting Lineup

Jul 25, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works with offensive tackle Morgan Moses (76) after training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Moses, who has played a lot of football, was granted a load management day on Sunday. In his place was first round rookie Caleb Lomu. Today, Moses returned to the starting lineup. The 35-year-old told reporters he's excited to play for a 13th season.

With Moses back, Lomu reverted back to the second team. He still stayed on the right side, but it's clear at this point that the incumbent veteran still is in possession of the top spot.

Lan Larison Remains Involved

It was another practice where Larison remained as the RB3. Behind Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, it's a four-man competition for the third spot on the depth chart. With Jennings on the non-football injury list, Larison has gotten a larger share of the snaps -- and even got some with Maye and the top unit.

"They Said It"

New England Patriots kicker Andy Borregales speaks to the media after the team's third training camp practice of 2026. | Ethan Hurwitz / Patriots On SI

"I say that it's me versus me, no matter who I'm actually going against because at the end of the day, I have to be the best version of myself. ... Maybe I'm the only kicker, but technically I haven't made the team yet, so it's really just proving it to myself and the team that I'm worthy of being their kicker." - Andy Borregales on what it's like to compete against himself as the only kicker in camp.

What's Next?

New England will wrap up its four-day run of practices with a faster practice tomorrow at 10:15 a.m. That will be the final practice before the team gets an off day on Wednesday. After that, it's likely the Patriots strap the pads on for the first time on Thursday.

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