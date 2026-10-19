Patriots Lose Another WR to Injured Reserve, Make Additional Transactions

The New England Patriots announced Monday afternoon that wide receiver Romeo Doubs will be placed on the injured reserve. Doubs, who's been the Patriots leading receiver in yards, injured his shoulder in Sunday's win against the New York Jets.

Doubs was a major free agent acquisition of the 2026 offseason, signing for four years on a deal worth up to $80 million dollars. The former Green Bay Packers star served as the Patriots' top wideout while receiver A.J. Brown was sidelined for four weeks with an ankle injury.

Romeo Doubs To Miss At Least 4 Weeks On Injured Reserve

September 20, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs against Pittsburgh Steelers defense player Rayshawn Jenkins (20) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Brown's return on Sunday, Doubs was slated to have more opportunities to make plays, lining up opposite of the Super Bowl-winning receiver. Almost immediately, Doubs saw more potential when Drake Maye threw him a 42-yard touchdown pass on a long post route. As Doubs used his body to protect the football from the ground, he suffered an injury to his shoulder.

A Slew of Receiver Issues

Doubs will join Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins on the injured reserve. Hollins has been injured with a calf issue since Week 4's game against Buffalo. Doubs' IR stint will last at least four weeks.

With Brown's injury occuring Week 1, and both Hollins and Doubs being out for some time, the Patriots will go another at least another four weeks without a healthy receiver room. For less than three quarters of play, the Patriots have had all six receivers they entered the season with, fully healthy.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) makes a catch as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends during the second quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As of right now, the receivers that are listed on the active roster are Brown, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III. On the practice squad, Chandler Brayboy, Kyle Dixon, Cameron Dorner, and new practice squad signing Ryan Miller add limited depth to the position.

Other Monday Transactions

In addition to a weakened receiver room, the Patriots also suffered signifcant losses on the offensive line during their 26-19 win over New York. Tackle Morgan Moses and guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and Ben Brown each sustained injuries.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the field after center Ben Brown (77) is injured after a play against the New York Jets in the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With starting guard Mike Onwenu likely to miss the rest of the season with an ankle injury, and Will Campbell playing through an MCL sprain, the Patriots options up front are very limited.

The team signed guards Andrew Rupcich and Jacob Rizy to their practice squad on Monday. Both Rucich and Rizy had prior stints on the Patriots practice squad and spent time in Patriots training camp.

The Patriots made a lot of roster moves today:



Placed on IR - WR Romeo Doubs



Signed to 53-man roster - S Elliott Davison



Signed to practice squad - WR Ryan Miller, OG Andrew Rupcich, OG Jacob Rizy



Released from practice squad - CB D’Shawn Jamison — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) October 19, 2026

At receiver, New England signed Miller, a third-year player now on his third team. Miller was waived from the Dolphins practice squad last week, but recorded a 77-yard touchdown in Week 2.

To make room for the three practice squad additions, cornerback D'Shawn Jamison was released.

The final roster move was a 53-man roster signing to replace Doubs. The Patriots signed safety Elliott Davison to the active roster. He was a temporary elevation the last two weeks.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!