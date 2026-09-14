Patriots Make Flurry of Roster Moves, Reunite With Familiar Rookie

FOXBORO — After a loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, the New England Patriots have made some roster moves as they look forward into next week.

The team announced that they've signed WR Chandler Brayboy and edge rusher Xavier Holmes to the practice squad. In corresponding moves, they released RB Hassan Haskins and S Elliott Davison from the practice squad. The news of Davison's release was first reported by ESPN.

Both Brayboy and Holmes were spotted in the locker room ahead of the Patriots' Monday practice, wearing No. 81 and No. 58, respectively. Both of them participated in positional drills when reporters were present. Signing Brayboy — who spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars this summer —gives the team some wide receiver depth following A.J. Brown's high-ankle sprain suffered last Wednesday.

Holmes spent the summer in New England after signing a contract after rookie minicamp. The plan was to sign him to the practice squad after roster cuts, a source told Patriots On SI, but that plan got delayed as the Patriots worked through the bottom of their roster.

Holmes' nameplate remained over his locker for the past week, even without him on the team.

What These Moves Mean:

Aug 21, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Chandler Brayboy (15) looks on against the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter during a preseason game at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Like most practice squad moves, these are transactions to serve two purposes. The first is to give the active roster good looks in practice. Since head coach Mike Vrabel has been in town, he's given practice squad players uniform numbers that match up with players on the other team scheduled to come to town that week.

For example, the Steelers' best players will have their uniform numbers worn by the Patriots' practice squadders to give New England's roster a good look in practice.

They're also on the team to provide depth in case any injury flares up. Larison and punter Mitch Wishnowsky were last week's elevations, and both weren't likely to be playing had there not been an injury to Henderson and Bryce Baringer, respectively.

Bringing in Brayboy is a way to fill both of those needs. The Steelers passing attack consists of D.K. Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr, Roman Wilson, Germie Bernard, Ben Skowronek and Kaden Wetjen. If Brayboy, who played college football at Elon and spent last year on the Jaguars' practice squad, can resemble a little bit of those players, he'll be able to help out.

For Holmes, it's the same thing. Vrabel discussed how tough Pittsburgh's front seven can be at getting after the quarterback.

"Defensively, if you don't take care of the edges, it's going to be an issue," Vrabel said. "Great length, sound. They tackled well. They caused some turnovers."

The James Madison rookie showed flashes of that during training camp, and he could end up finding some snaps here and there if he shows up in practice.

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Hassan Haskins (26) runs with the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Releasing Haskins, who had some points during training camp looked like a potential addition to the 53-man roster, should be a good sign for the health of TreVeyon Henderson. The second-year running back was inactive last week with an ankle injury, and the Patriots temporarily elevated Lan Larison from the practice squad to replace him.

With Henderson practicing as this week begins, there might not be a need for another backup on the roster.

There were also some other absences from the practice field, as rookie quarterback Behren Morton, rookie offensive tackle Dametrious Crownover and linebacker Robert Spillane weren't spotted. The team's first injury report of the week is slated to come out Wednesday afternoon.

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