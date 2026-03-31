Patriots QB Drake Maye Looks Totally Different After Shaving His Head for Charity

Drake Maye had a stellar second season in the NFL that saw him lead the Patriots all the way to Super Bowl LX where... they got blown out by the Seahawks, 29-13.

While the 23-year-old quarterback struggled mightily in that loss to Seattle, almost nobody thought at the start of the season that New England would even be close to playing in the Super Bowl so it was impressive that Maye was able to get the Patriots there even though things didn’t go as they hoped.

Maye has had a busy offseason, traveling to Hawaii and Japan with his wife but on Tuesday he found some time to do something pretty sweet: he shaved his head to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital.

Check out how different Maye looks with his new ‘do:

.@DrakeMaye2 got a new look to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital ❤️



(via @cpriceglobe) pic.twitter.com/HMAdhJkd3l — NFL (@NFL) March 31, 2026

In the full video below Maye could be heard joking about his new look.

“I’ve got a bald spot, probably,” he said with a smile.

.@DrakeMaye2 shaved his head to raise money for charity 🫶💈 pic.twitter.com/saxYAaF3NA — New England Patriots (@Patriots) March 31, 2026

What’s next for Drake Maye and the Patriots

The Patriots find themselves in an enviable, but difficult, spot as they are looking to regroup and reload for the 2026 season in which expectations will be incredibly high after last year’s surprising run to the Super Bowl.

The team added a few new offensive weapons during free agency, with former Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs headlining that list. Doubs, 25, had 55 catches for 724 yards and six touchdowns last season with the Packers.

"He is an amazing person to be around. I love his personality,” Doubs said of Maye shortly after signing with the Patriots. “Obviously, his growth as a player on and off the field, that’s really big. And I think just being able to lead the team, because ultimately, this game is team-based.”

While Doubs will be a nice new piece in the offense, Maye might get another strong target to throw to next season as rumors have been swirling around a possible Patriots-Eagles trade that could bring A.J. Brown to New England.

Mike Vrabel on if the door is still open for the Patriots to trade for A.J. Brown:



“Whatever we can do to add to our roster, we will try to do.” #Eagles pic.twitter.com/k6JFRYFwiN — EJ Smith (@EJSmith94) March 31, 2026

A look Drake Maye’s stellar 2025-26 season

After going 3-14 in his rookie year, Maye flourished under new head coach Mike Vrabel and new offensive coordinator Josh McDaniel. He threw for 4,394 yards with 31 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Maye completed an astounding 72.6% of his passes and ended up finishing second in the NFL MVP race behind Matthew Stafford.

More importantly, he led the Patriots to a 14-3 regular season record and they won their first AFC East title since 2019. Maye then won home playoff games against the Chargers and Texans before beating the Broncos in a snowy AFC championship game in Denver.

Maye struggled against the Seahawks in Super Bowl LX, as the Patriots’ offense couldn’t do much at all in the first half. Maye tossed two touchdown passes in the second half but by then the game was pretty much out of reach. He also had two interceptions and lost a fumble.

But now he has a new haircut and some new pieces in place with the NFL draft coming up in late April. The 2026 NFL season can’t start soon enough.

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