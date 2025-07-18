PODCAST: 10 Issues Facing the Raiders Training Camp No. 6
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode continues a ten-part series on the issues facing the 2025 Silver and Black, and we explore owner Mark Davis’ recent comments and how they were great news to the ears of Raider Nation.
Tonight, the Las Vegas Raiders are only four days away from the veterans reporting and training camp getting underway, and we find the wait for professional football is almost over.
Maxx Crosby is not only a leader on the field, but also in the locker room, the training room, the weight room, the community, and, most importantly, in his personal life.
His leadership is worth its weight in gold, and having your best player as your hardest worker is a recipe for Raider Nation success.
He spoke recently after practice about the Raider Nation and his thoughts on the state of the franchise.
You can read a partial transcript of all he said below.
Defensive End Maxx Crosby
Q: What's it like getting Malcolm Koonce back after he wasn't able to compete last year? Crosby: "I'm so excited. Malcolm [Koonce] is on his way back from the rehab and like I said before, Malcolm is literally one of the best teammates I've ever had. He's a great kid. He's all about ball, he loves football. And he's a worker, you know what I mean? He's another guy, he reminds me of Brock [Bowers] in that way; he's not going to talk your ear off, he's a quiet kid, super humble, came from nothing and just shows up to work every day with the mindset to get better and just constantly asking questions. So, more guys you got like Malcolm Koonce, like I said, again, you're going to have a chance. So, I missed him, like I said, he's the best running mate I've ever had, and I can't wait for him to be back on the field."
Q: How do you think the defense did today? Crosby: "It was amazing, it was a great day. We're constantly emphasizing taking the ball away, and we did that last couple days, so it's been a lot of fun. It's like you said that energy is contagious. Football, you could have all the X's and O's and be the smartest guy on the planet, but when it really comes down to it, when it's really nut-cutting time, it's truly who's going to execute better, and who's willing to go farther. And that's what I preach to my guys. I know that's what they're preaching on the team. By Week 10, Week 12, everyone knows exactly what the hell you like to run. Everyone knows what plays you like to run, what scheme you're running. It's about who's willing to really sacrifice and go to that length, and that's all I feel like the cream always rises to the top. So, it sounds cliche, but it's real; there's a reason why guys come out the gate looking amazing, and then all of a sudden you don't hear their name again. It's the guys that do it every single day that over the course of the season, by Week 17, Week 18, and then playoffs, it's the same guys being put on those pedestals. And so, if you have a team of collective guys that are constantly pushing themselves to that level, not just offensively, but defensively, too. Like, Geno [Smith] is a great leader, and you've got a guy like [Ashton] Jeanty coming in. Jakobi Meyers is a prime example of a dude that's always working. And if you have a bunch of dogs on the field that are willing to go to the farthest length to win, you're going to have a chance."
Q: What does it mean to you to get back out here after the injury? Crosby: "It's amazing. It's been truly – I mean, I feel like a little kid out there. I missed it. The rehab started in December. I literally didn't have an off season. I've been here the whole time. It's been five months of hardcore training, rehabbing, every single day and sacrificing even more. How can I go to an even higher level? Last year was definitely one of the hardest years of my life in general, so many things going on, battling injuries, not being able to be myself at times, I felt like. There's no excuses. It's just, it's tough. It's part of the game, and that's what comes with it. And that's the first time in my career I felt like it's Week 2 and I'm on a popped tire. And it's just like I'm doing everything in my power to try to go out there and help my teammates. And at times I feel like I couldn't, it just wasn't the same. But I feel like everything happens for a reason. I look at it, I feel like I'm a look I'm going to look back years from now, it's going to all make sense. And it's just been incredible being out there with my teammates, being able to just fully be myself, not hesitate on any type of cut and just cut it loose. It's the best feeling on the planet. I'm having so much fun out here, just being 100% and no hesitation. It's the greatest feeling on the planet. Football is my life; I give everything to it. So, yeah, being out here and just being healthy, running around, and feeling the energy, and being a part of setting that standard, that's what I'm all about."
