Raiders' Ground Game Makes Massive Jump in Just One Offseason
It is extremely early, but it appears the Las Vegas Raiders have solved their rushing issues.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked each NFL team's rushing attack this upcoming season. Wasserman had a high ranking for the Raiders, who ended last season with the worst ground game in the league. Wasserman ranked the Raiders' group of running backs as the 13th-best.
"The Raiders finished dead last in the NFL in PFF rushing grade last season. They set out this offseason to alleviate that problem. Their new starter will be sixth-overall pick Ashton Jeanty, who is fresh off setting PFF College records for rushing yards, PFF rushing grade, yards after contact, and missed tackles forced," Wasserman said.
"Alongside Jeanty will be newly acquired veteran Raheem Mostert, who recorded a terrific 91.5 PFF rushing grade during his three seasons in Miami. The team also retained incumbents Sincere McCormick and Zamir White, though neither was particularly effective last season."
The addition of Mostert could go down as one of the Raiders' more underrated moves of the offseason. The veteran helps the Raiders in multiple ways on and off the field. His production over the past few seasons makes him a solid addition to a Raiders team that has struggled to run the ball.
Shortly after signing with the Raiders, Mostert explained his mindset as the most experienced running back on the Raiders' roster.
"Yeah, I kind of take that with pride. One thing that I truly try to implement within the running back room, and then even within the locker room, is, 'Hey, look, you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours.' That was just a saying that I picked up along the way in my career, and so that saying just stuck with me throughout these years. If you help me feed my family, I'll help you feed yours. We all work together," Mostert said.
"It's never really supposed to be any grudge within a team. It's all supposed to be team-driven, team aspect, teamwork hard, and go out there and produce and have fun doing it as well. Wins, sometimes you're going to get some ugly wins, sometimes you're going to get some really good wins, but at the end of the day, a win is a win.
"So, if you're able to go in and help with that, that mentality and that mindset - and also, I know that Coach [Pete] Carroll is going to do an unbelievable job with that too. Just me playing against him for all these years when I was with the Niners and he was with Seattle, I know that he's going to implement that as well."
