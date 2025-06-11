Raiders' Jeanty on Biggest Adjustment in the NFL
The Las Vegas Raiders selected running back Ashton Jeanty in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, planning to make him their feature back.
Jeanty had an illustrious career with the Boise State Broncos, capping it off with a Heisman Trophy runner-up season and an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
He rushed for 2,601 yards in 2024, just 27 yards off of the legendary Barry Sanders’ single-season record.
Not only did he post elite college stats, but he also has translatable traits that should help him in the pros.
However, all players must undergo an adjustment period. Jeanty still has elements of his game he wants to improve before the season begins in September.
Jeanty joined Maxx Crosby on the latest episode of his podcast, The Rush, to discuss the biggest adjustment he has faced since joining the Silver and Black.
“Pass protection is definitely top of the list,” Jeanty said. “In college, I could kind of get away with not blocking guys with the best technique, just because I’m naturally strong. But in the NFL, these are grown men. When they’re coming to pressure the quarterback, they’re really coming to get back there. So, just fixing my technique.
Me and my coach, Coach Deland [McCullough] sat down and just watched all my pass-pro reps, and the main thing was, ‘Hey, you have to get your hands inside. Strike him in the chest.’ That, and then, I think the big thing, I’ve said this a lot. I even told Maxx one day, but it’s just the speed.
Guys like Maxx coming off the ball, it’s quick. It’s way faster, and you have to analyze and break down things way quicker.”
The Raiders will rely on Jeanty to be the top player in their rushing attack. He joins a Pete Carroll-coached team that will likely run the football frequently.
Las Vegas was a poor rushing team last season, but the additions of Carroll and Jeanty will likely turn that around. While Jeanty is still learning and adjusting to the speed of the NFL, it should not take long.
With the coaching staff bringing Jeanty along, things could be looking up for the Raiders’ star quickly.
You can watch the full podcast episode with Crosby and Jeanty here.
Follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders, Crosby, and Jeanty
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.