Where Raiders' Jeanty Ranks in Rookie Jersey Sales
The Las Vegas Raiders cashed in their first-round, sixth overall draft pick to nab the best running back the 2025 NFL Draft had to offer, and his name is Ashton Jeanty. After being highly mocked to the Raiders franchise, he will officially be donning the Silver and Black in 2025.
After last season, the franchise had the worst rushing numbers in the NFL. The new front office of general manager John Spytek and several in the scouting department made it their mission to fix that going forward. Jeanty is the exact person this franchise needed to achieve that goal.
Already popular within the NFL and the Raider Nation, Jeanty's name being placed on the back of a Raider jersey has several fans excited, so much so that they have already gone out to buy one. Jeanty will be represented on hundreds of fans' backs next season in Las Vegas.
In fact, out of all the new rookies entering the league, Jeanty has the fourth highest jersey sales, trailing Shedeur Sanders of the Cleveland Browns, Cam Ward of the Tennessee Titans, and Travis Hunter of the Jacksonville Jaguars. This news was originally published by OfficialNFLShop on Instagram.
The Raiders organization has already expressed its excitement to have Jeanty heading to Las Vegas, as he brings a multitude of skills with him. Last season with Boise State, the new Raiders running back achieved 2,601 rushing yards and scored 29 touchdowns in the process.
As a whole in his collegiate career, Jeanty totaled 4,769 rushing yards in just three seasons, scoring 50 touchdowns, and did all of that in 750 carries. While he has shown his ability to receive the ball, quarterback Geno Smith might want to just lean on Jeanty in the ground game, and use Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and Jack Bech when throwing the ball.
The Raiders surely have a lot of hype going into the new campaign, as they are looking to win sooner rather than later. Under head coach Pete Carroll, fans should fully expect the Raiders franchise to be more competitive than they were just one season ago.
You can check us out on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr to never miss another breaking story again.
Please let us know your thoughts today when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.