1 Raiders Preseason Narrative is Quickly Disappearing
The Las Vegas entered the season aiming to turn things around on the offensive side of the ball. Specifically, the Raiders hoped to get their ground game going early this season, after drafting running back Ashton Jeanty.
Raiders Narrative Going Downhill
Judy Battista of NFL.com noted several preseason narratives from around the National Football League that are quickly fizzling out. For the Raiders, Battista noted that entering the season, many figured the Raiders would finally return to a running team. However, that has not happened.
The opposite has happened, as statistically, the Raiders are essentially in the same position at last season.
"Not so far, at least. Each week, the Raiders get a few more rushing yards -- they had 93 against the Commanders-- but the Raiders drafted Ashton Jeanty, and the expectation was they would be led by the run," Battista said.
"They averaged just 3.3 yards per rushing attempt Sunday, and Jeanty had just 63 yards. The Raiders entered the game ranked 31st in rushing. They'll need much more to be competitive against better teams."
Following the Raiders' loss to the Commanders on Sunday, Pete Carroll explained what is holding the Raiders' ground game back. Carroll noted that when Jeanty has been given legitimate lanes to run, he has done so at a high level. The Raiders must increase the number of legitimate chances Jeanty gets.
"Well, it turns us back to [how] we have to balance out what we're doing so we can mix better. We didn't run the football at all early. And then when we did, we drove the football, we made our scores. So once we got going, I thought [RB] Ashton [Jeanty] did a really good job with his opportunities. He got a lot of carries,” Carroll said.
“It was a good ball game for him. It was tough, and he played tough and showed you how he does it. But we didn't start out well at all. We came out of the chutes getting hurt, and so until we got going, you couldn't see much. But we do have to mix better so that we feel the run and the pass mix that gives us an advantage. Instead of feeling like we're getting knocked around."
