What the Raiders Can Do To Pull Off an Upset Win
The Las Vegas Raiders are at risk of continuing their downward decline, as their next opponent on their schedule is the Indianapolis Colts. Before the season began, I predicted that this game against the Colts would be the game where Ashton Jeanty breaks out and cements himself as a star in the NFL.
I was one game too late as his breakout came against the Chicago Bears, but that doesn't mean that Jeanty can't thrive in this game as well. The Colts' defense is top ten in rushing yards allowed, which is a far cry from the Bears' defense, but he can still make an impact and run away with this game.
Pete Prisco is an NFL analyst as well as a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he wrote an article making his picks for who he believes will win in week five. For the Raiders game against the Colts, he gives them their respect, but ultimately chooses the team that's only lost one game so far in the season.
"The Colts are coming off their first loss against the Rams, but they played well in that game. The Raiders lost to the Bears when they had a field goal blocked as the gun sounded, but Geno Smith threw three picks in that game to limit them. I think he will play better here, especially with Ashton Jeanty getting it going in the backfield. They hang around, but the Colts win it", said Prisco.
Despite the Raiders and Colts' records being reversed, I have faith that they can pull off the upset win on the road and improve to 2 - 3. Daniel Jones hadn't thrown an interception before week four, and against the Los Angeles Rams, he threw two of them.
The Colts' defense may excel at stopping the run, but they're near the bottom of the NFL when it comes to passing yards allowed. Geno Smith has been uncharacteristically conservative in the throws he's attempting as of late, and this could be a good opportunity for him to get his confidence back, as well as light up the scoreboard.
Smith is practically playing for his job, as if he underperformed this week, the possibility of him being benched is very likely. He has all the incentive to play better against the Colts, and their defense is vulnerable against the pass. The writing on the wall is for a big upset win for the Raiders.
