Raiders' Raheem Mostert Looking for 2023 Results in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders made sure to add a piece in their ground game givent he lack of success the franchise saw last season. The Raiders and veteran running back Raheem Mostert reached a one year deal worth $2.1 million. Not only does the move give reassurance to the offense, but Mostert knows a thing or two on how to be a successful running back.
Mostert has been in the National Football League since he debuted in 2015 with the Miami Dolphins. However, Mostert did not see his skills utilized to the fullest extent until the 2016 season where he recorded his first career carry as apart of the San Fransisco 49ers organization.
Since 2017, Mostert has been able to touch the grass, as he finally saw his career kickstart. It wasn't until the 2018 season where Mostert recorded his first triple digit rushing yard total. Since the 2018 season, the new Raiders running back has been able to add vital skills to each franchise he has been apart of.
In 2022, Mostert joined the Miami Dolphins organization and saw his stock rise. In 202, Mostert recorded 891 rushing yards, which only improve in 2023. The next season (2023), the newest Raider set a career high 1,012 rushing yards in 209 carries; and this is the version that Las Vegas would love to see in 2025.
In 13 games played for the Dolphins in 2024, Mostert dropped 278 rushing yards, as Miami shifted its running game to De'Von Achane, which leads Mostert to Las Vegas. If the veteran running back can replicate any form of his 2023 season with the Raiders, it would already improve what the franchise saw in 2024.
The Raiders brought in the rear in the NFL last season, averaging 79.8 rushing yards per game. In 2023, Mostert averaged 67.5 rushing yards per game himself. Given the reputation of the new Raiders head coach Pete Carroll, the ground game will likely see much improvement based off his coaching style alone.
While Mostert is one a one year deal, if he is able to reach his 2023 success or even surpass it, the Raiders could be in the market to bring him back, unless they land a young running back in the upcoming NFL Draft.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.