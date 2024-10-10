BREAKING: Interesting Development in the Davante Adams, Raiders Drama
After over a week of speculation that the Las Vegas Raiders are testing the trade market for All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, it appears there is a chance Adams may not be traded after all.
Earlier this morning, sources very close to the situation told fellow Las Vegas Raiders beat writer on Sports Illustrated Hondo Carpenter and me that there is a chance Adams may not be traded. However, it must be noted that the chances Adams stays with the Raiders are a possibility, not a probability.
The Raiders have been in a back-and-forth situation with All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams since trade rumors began swirling during the offseason. Adams’ appearance on Netflix’s ‘Receiver’ docuseries only fanned the flames, as the star wide receiver repeatedly stated he wanted out.
Adams then missed more time for the birth of his child than many in the organization thought he would, which added to the ongoing saga between Adams and the team. He would return to the team just before the Silver and Black began their slate of preseason games. However, he would not play in the preseason after an injury days after Raiders coach Antonio Pierce publicly expressed that all healthy players would play in the preseason.
Fast forward a couple of weeks into the regular season, and the Raiders got off to a 2-2 start after a demoralizing loss to a reeling Carolina Panthers team that started a new quarterback against the Raiders. Shortly after the loss to the Panthers, it was announced that Adams and the Raiders would search for a new home for Adams. All the Raiders wanted was a substantial offer for Adams, including at least a second-round pick and additional compensation.
The Raiders reportedly received interest from the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, and other teams in the National Football League. However, it has been over a week since the news of Adams’ potential trade was announced, and no moves have been made.
The Jets recently fired head coach Robert Saleh, and the Saints lost quarterback Derek Carr for the foreseeable future. While it was reported that neither situation would deter the Jets or Saints from pursuing Adams, both teams are arguably in just as much turmoil as the Raiders.
