Raiders Linked to Sleeper FCS QB in NFL Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have been working hard, putting together a prospect board as the 2025 NFL Draft nears.
The Raiders have many positions to address on both sides of the ball, as General Manager John Spytek searches for long-term players for the Silver and Black.
Las Vegas addressed the quarterback position before free agency began, acquiring Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks and extending him. Smith will be the Raiders’ QB for at least the next two seasons.
But that may not stop them from selecting a signal caller in the draft. Although Smith and Aidan O’Connell are on the roster, it may not be a bad idea for Spytek to bring in another quarterback as an intriguing developmental option.
And that may be just what he is doing.
According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Raiders are hosting North Dakota State star Cam Miller on an in-person visit. Miller has won two FCS national titles and shined at the Shrine Bowl months ago.
Miller posted incredible numbers for the Bison, completing nearly 66 percent of his passes for 9,720 yards (most in school history), 81 touchdowns (second in school history), and 19 interceptions.
NDSU has put out a few impressive quarterbacks who have made it to the league. That includes Carson Wentz, Easton Stick, and Trey Lance. While Stick and Lance have not had the careers Wentz did, the Bison have a track record.
Miller is an impressive quarterback. He caught national attention after a solid game against Colorado in the season opener, throwing for 277 yards and a touchdown in a tightly-contested match-up.
Miller is not the biggest quarterback, but he makes up for it with accuracy and precision throwing. He will not put the ball in harm’s way and finds open receivers often.
His size may catch up to him, as teams may question if he can hold up in the NFL after spending his career playing FCS defenses. While many talented players have come from the FCS level, there are also many who have flamed out.
It will be interesting to learn what the Raiders like about Miller as a potential developmental quarterback. He could sit behind Smith and O’Connell and develop as he learns how to survive in the NFL.
We will continue to learn more about the Raiders’ draft plans in the coming weeks. Stay with us as we bring you more.
