NFL Mock Draft 5.0 - Raiders Answer Becoming Clear?

The 2025 NFL Draft is just a few weeks away.
The Las Vegas Raiders and the rest of the league are working through their draft plans, looking to finalize their draft boards and find the best fits in the first round.
In the last few weeks, we have brought you our predictions for the first round of the draft.
Now that we are past the halfway point and teams are getting a better idea of who they want to draft, let's get into the fifth edition of our mock draft series.
1. Tennessee Titans - Cam Ward, QB, Miami (FL)
The Titans could want a team to offer them a haul to move down, but they stay at the top spot and find their quarterback of the future. Ward has a chance to develop into an intriguing quarterback in the NFL.
2. Cleveland Browns - Abdul Carter, EDGE, Penn State
Pairing Carter with Myles Garrett makes for one of the most dangerous pass-rushing duos in the NFL. Carter is explosive and too strong for offensive tackles to handle at times.
3. New York Giants - Travis Hunter, WR/CB, Colorado
It doesn't matter what position he plays. Hunter will be an immediate impact player on either side of the ball in a big market.
4. New England Patriots - Armand Membou, OT, Missouri
The Patriots have to find a franchise tackle to protect Drake Maye, and they get it with Membou. He has the size and athleticism to be successful at the next level.
5. Jacksonville Jaguars - Mason Graham, DT, Michigan
This pick has remained unchanged during the entire mock draft series. Graham becomes the man in the middle for a team that needs to beef up its defensive line.
6. Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
Jeanty becomes the focal point of a Raiders' offense that was arguably the worst rushing attack in the NFL. He is tough to tackle, and Pete Carroll will use him often.
7. New York Jets - Shedeur Sanders, QB, Colorado
The Jets added Justin Fields in free agency, but they find a long-term option in Sanders. Deion's son is arguably the most accurate quarterback in the draft class and can run Tanner Engstrand's Ben Johnson-like offense.
8. Carolina Panthers - Jalon Walker, LB, Georgia
The Panthers must upgrade their defense by any means necessary. Walker gives them a player who can play off the edge or as an inside linebacker, and he can do so at a high level at both positions.
9. New Orleans Saints - Will Campbell, OL, LSU
Campbell's impressive Pro Day locks him into the top 10. He can play guard or tackle, which are positions the Saints desperately need.
10. Chicago Bears - Will Johnson, CB, Michigan
The Bears' starters are solid at almost every position, so they go with the best player available. Will Johnson and Jaylon Johnson could form a forceful cornerback duo.
11. San Francisco 49ers - Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The 49ers' defensive tackle group is rough. They get Grant here, who is one of the most athletic defensive lineman in the draft class and moves incredibly well for his size.
12. Dallas Cowboys - Matthew Golden, WR, Texas
In need of an explosive playmaker, the Cowboys get Golden. The Longhorns star posted the fastest 40-yard dash at 4.29 at the NFL Scouting Combine.
13. Miami Dolphins - Kelvin Banks Jr., OL, Texas
The Dolphins need a top-tier offensive line to fully execute Mike McDaniel's offense. Banks can play either tackle or guard, which should help protect Tua Tagovailoa.
14. Indianapolis Colts - Tyler Warren, TE, Penn State
It ain't broke, so we don't fix it.
15. Atlanta Falcons - Shemar Stewart, EDGE, Texas A&M
The Falcons cannot come away from this draft without a difference-making edge rusher. Stewart can rush the quarterback just as well as he can play the run.
16. Arizona Cardinals - Jihaad Campbell, LB, Alabama
Arizona gets a true man-in-the-middle defender with Campbell, who has the athleticism to make plays in the run game and pass game.
17. Cincinnati Bengals - Jahdae Barron, CB, Texas
Dax Hill hasn't worked out as a former first-round pick, so the Bengals add a player who can play inside, outside, and even at safety. Barron was the Jim Thorpe Award winner and was a First-Team All-American.
18. Seattle Seahawks - Tyler Booker, OL, Alabama
The Seahawks need to protect Sam Darnold, so they get a nasty run-blocker with good movement skills to bolster their interior offensive line.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Malaki Starks, DB, Georgia
Tampa Bay struggled to defend the pass last season, so they land one of the smartest and most versatile defensive backs in the class. Starks can play cornerback or safety at the next level.
20. Denver Broncos - Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina
Giving Bo Nix a legitimate run game would elevate the Broncos' offense to new levels. Hampton has the size and physicality to be a workhorse back in the NFL.
21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss
Whether or not the Steelers bring in Aaron Rodgers, they need a long-term answer at quarterback. Dart could spend a year on the bench learning Pittsburgh's offense and eventually step in as the starter.
22. Los Angeles Chargers - Colston Loveland, TE, Michigan
Loveland was held back by poor quarterback play at Michigan, but he has elite receiving skills at tight end and is a better blocker than he gets credit for.
23. Green Bay Packers - Shavon Revel Jr., CB, East Carolina
Despite a torn ACL, Revel has first-round talent at cornerback. The Packers land a player who can bother NFC North receivers with his length and press-man ability.
24. Washington Commanders (trade with Vikings) - Nick Emmanwori, S, South Carolina
Trade! The Commanders move up and land a supremely athletic defender who Brian Flores can play all over the field.
25. Houston Texans - Tetairoa McMillan, WR, Arizona
Wide receiver is not the biggest need for the Texans, but McMillan falls in this situation, and the Texans can't pass that up. Teams cannot defend a receiver core of McMillan and Nico Collins.
26. Los Angeles Rams - Josh Simmons, OL, Ohio State
Protecting Matthew Stafford in his final years is the biggest priority for the Rams. Simmons is one of the best offensive line prospects in the class, but a knee injury drops him to the late 20s.
27. Baltimore Ravens - Mykel Williams, EDGE, Georgia
The Ravens take advantage of a Williams slide. The Bulldogs star should thrive as a pass rusher and a run defender at the next level.
28. Detroit Lions - Grey Zabel, OL, North Dakota State
The Lions' offensive line was a strength last season, but they bolster it by adding a versatile linemen in Zabel. He can play any position on the offensive line Detroit asks him to.
29. Minnesota Vikings (trade with Commanders) - Donovan Jackson, OL, Ohio State
Minnesota gets a versatile and athletic offensive lineman in Jackson who could play either tackle or guard in the NFL.
30. Buffalo Bills - Darien Porter, CB, Iowa State
A new addition to the first round, Porter has supreme length and athleticism to thrive as a CB1 at the next level. The Bills get someone who will shut down one side of the field.
31. Kansas City Chiefs - Derrick Harmon, DT, Oregon
The Chiefs need to improve their offensive line, but they get a game-wrecking defensive tackle in Harmon here. The Michigan State transfer can thrive as a run defender and push the pocket as a pass rusher.
32. Philadelphia Eagles - Mike Green, EDGE, Marshall
Philadelphia gets a supremely athletic presence off the edge to replace Josh Sweat. Green has the size and explosiveness to be a productive edge rusher in the NFL.
