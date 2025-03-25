How Raiders May View Top QB's Pro Day
Pro Days for NFL Draft prospects can often be double-edged swords.
On one hand, they allow for teams to spend intimate time with prospects they want to get to know better. Seeing them up close and having more in-depth conversations in a casual environment helps teams learn more about prospects.
On the other hand, teams do not learn anything new about those prospects physically – even though they go through workouts. It’s just players running drills in shorts and t-shirts.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward had his Pro Day on Monday, as all 32 teams, including the Las Vegas Raiders, attended.
Ward is considered to be the top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class and a safe bet to go No. 1 overall. The Tennessee Titans currently hold that pick.
After Ward’s Pro Day, how can the Raiders move forward?
If John Spytek and the Raiders’ regime decide they want to go all in on Ward, it would take a king’s ransom. The Titans would ask for a steep price to move down from the top spot, and it appears Ward is a fan of going to Tennessee.
With it appearing that the Titans will likely select Ward at No. 1 overall, the Raiders can move forward with scouting other prospects in the draft class.
A day like Ward’s Pro Day provides the Raiders with the valuable fact that it is not incredibly feasible for them to land him. It lets them focus on more realistic options with the No. 6 overall pick.
Also, it would have been tough to defend trading for Geno Smith – and likely extending him – then moving Heaven and Earth to draft Ward. Plus, they still have Aidan O’Connell on the roster.
While it does not appear as likely that Ward will wear the Silver and Black next season, the Raiders would be irresponsible not to do their due diligence on him. He is one of the best quarterbacks in this draft class, so they have to do their homework on him.
However, we have seen in the past that just because a team signs a big-money quarterback does not mean they will not draft one with prime resources. Could we see the Raiders follow in the Atlanta Falcons’ footsteps?
The path does not appear likely, but anything can happen on draft night. We will learn in April what the Raiders learned on that Monday afternoon in March.
