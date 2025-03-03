Why Cam Ward is Clearly the No. 1 QB
The biggest hole to fill for the Las Vegas Raiders this offseason is the quarterback position. The Raiders will have a chance of doing that in the 2025 NFL Draft.
They currently have the sixth overall pick but can move up if they feel that they have their guy at the top of the draft board. The Raiders have struggled at the quarterback position over the last couple of seasons.
Head coach Pete Carroll, general manager John Spytek, and Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will be the ones leading the charge to find the next franchise quarterback for the Silver and Black.
Raiders owner Mark Davis has put his trust in his football people, and now they look to deliver the right quarterback for their organization.
One quarterback the Raiders are looking at is Miami Hurricanes' Cam Ward. Ward is the number one quarterback in the 2025 Draft, and we will likely be taken in the top five. Ward has a strong arm, and his ability to make plays with his feet gives him the No. 1 spot.
Our Hondo Carpenter discussed Cam Ward being the No. 1 quarterback still after the combine in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Evidently Cam Ward was down on the field throwing to guys just helping them warm up and it was very interesting the things that we are seeing there," said Carpenter. "I thought that was interesting because I gotten the thing that he had been impressive. Cam Ward is clearly the number one quarterback."
"I have shared with you all along, I know there are people in the media who disagree with me including those in the Raider media and I like them, they are good guys, they are my friends. I am only telling you what NFL people are telling me."
"Jaxson Dart is the number two guy. I would say 95 percent of the teams I speak to, Jaxson Dart is number two. But none of them think he is a dude. And none of them think Cam Ward is a dude. Which is a cannot miss. But they all think he [Ward] is the best."
"That said if the Raiders do not take Shedeur [Sanders] at six or someone moves up who love him, Shedeur could take a tumble."
