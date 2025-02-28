Top 2025 NFL Draft QB Weighs in On Raiders
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The top quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class is a big fan of the Las Vegas Raiders.
"It would mean a lot," Miami quarterback Cam Ward told Las Vegas Raiders On SI about what playing for the Raiders would mean to him.
"Especially with the coaching staff they have, Chip Kelly and the things he can do with the quarterback and moving him outside the pocket, the concepts he does in the intermediate game. It would fit my play-style. And Pete Carroll is a legandary coach, so you know, if I was lucky to go there I know it would work out."
Ward is likely set to be the No. 1 quarterback across many boards across the NFL for the 2025 draft class.
Ward won't throw at this week's NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, but it is because he doesn't need to after what he proved last year.
As Ward said, the film shows it all -- and the film shows a quarterback who could be at the top of the Las Vegas Raiders' list when it comes to finding their long-term answer at the quarterback position.
Ward had a spectacular season for the Hurricanes in 2024, and there remains the chance he could be the first quarterback taken in April's draft -- if not the first player taken overall.
Quarterback is set to be a big topic for the Raiders this offseason
"The quarterback position is going to be highly contested, and if you look back at when we started at Seattle, and how we built the competition to find the proper guy that would take over in that job, that was a very intricate, elaborate process," Carroll said this week at the combine.
"And then you saw Russ [Russell Wilson] won the competition was because it was a wide open competition that was very well designed and organized, and it worked out fine. So, however this goes, our guys are all going to take a shot at it, and we've got guys on the roster right now that are fighting their tails off to see if they can own that position. We're going to give them a chance."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.