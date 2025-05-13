Podcast: Christian Wilkins, Tom Brady, Aidan O'Connell, Geno Smith, and the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders are entering a new season, and as they prepare for the 2025 season, questions have arisen about the health of DT Christian Wilkins, the role of Tom Brady, and much more.
Our latest Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast episode discusses DT Christian Wilkins’s health, Aidan O’Connell’s future, Geno Smith, Tom Brady, and more.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
Shortly after the Raiders selected RB Ashton Jeanty in the NFL Draft, he spoke in Las Vegas, and we have a partial transcript of what he said below.
RB Ashton Jeanty
Q: You spoke a little bit earlier about how you can't put a price tag on loyalty. How excited are you to play in front of and for the Raider fans and Raider Nation?
Jeanty: "I'm super excited. I'm already loving this fan base, so I think it's going to be a lot of fun."
Q: You've gone by Deuce for a while. It's even in your Twitter handle, even your zoom name last night. How did that name come about?
Jeanty: "Yeah, so I was born on December 2, so that's the day greatness was born, but also all my family, my older brother, uncle, it's kind of like the family number. So, that's really the main reason why I wear number two."
Q: A lot of new faces around here, but last year, another Boise State guy was here with really good character in Alexander Mattison. I know you've spoken a lot to him. What does he told you about Vegas and Raiders fans and that sort of thing. Have you been able to talk to him?
Jeanty: "Yeah, great community, great fan base, a lot of fun to play here. And it's a different level of pride to wear the silver and black."
Q: I know you've got mom and dad here. Can you talk a little bit about what they've meant to your journey? Jeanty: "Yeah, they've meant a lot. Having that support system behind you no matter what whether things are going good or bad, and just somebody you can talk to about anything, go to with your problems and obviously here supporting me through the whole process, it's been amazing to have them."
