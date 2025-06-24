Raiders Rookies Who Can Play Immediately
The Las Vegas Raiders put together an impressive rookie class through the 2025 NFL Draft.
Headlined by running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders found talent that should help now and in the future. General Manager John Spytek has always had a keen eye for collegiate talent, and that was evident in April.
Some players, like Jeanty, will be ready to take the field immediately, while others, such as offensive lineman Charles Grant, may take some time to develop.
With that, which Raiders could we see take the field as rookies immediately?
Let’s break down the Raiders’ 2025 draft picks and see who could see the field sooner rather than later.
For this exercise, we will not include Jeanty, who will obviously take the starting running back job and should have a large number of carries.
Cornerback Darien Porter - There is not much stopping Porter from being the Raiders’ top cornerback this upcoming season.
The Raiders took Porter in the third round out of Iowa State, which was considerably later than many expected him to go. He is long, fast, physical, and makes plays on the football.
Porter fits what Coach Pete Carroll is looking for in a cornerback, so expect to see him on the field often during his rookie season.
Offensive lineman Caleb Rogers - It is not often that a player who logged over 4,000 snaps in college does not find a role somewhere.
According to Pro Football Focus, Rogers played 4,019 snaps in four years at Texas Tech. He has flexibility and can play both guard and tackle, so there are multiple spots at which he can fill in.
While the starters on the offensive line are set, Rogers should have a chance to be a major contributor in year one.
Wide receiver Jack Bech - A player who is already becoming a fan favorite, Bech does not have much competition as he climbs the wide receiver totem pole.
Bech was a star at TCU with a defined route tree and superb athleticism. He should be a major fixture in the passing game because of the high floor he brings.
Bech must improve as a run-blocker before he earns major snaps, but he appears willing to improve any part of his game to help the team win games. Bech may not be a fantasy football darling, but he will be on the field.
