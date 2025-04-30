Biggest Question For Raiders' Defense Following Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have made a lot of moves this offseason. We have seen players from past regimes go elsewhere this offseason.
We also saw the Raiders new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek to bring in cheaper options for the Raiders defense, which can prove to be great deals for the Silver and Black.
The new regime has also completed its first draft class as members of the Silver and Black. They brought in a solid class, and now they will get to work on teaching these rookies the new playbook, how to find success in the National Football League, and what they need to do to make the roster.
The Raiders are in a new direction this offseason and it is not going to be easy, but they have the right pieces in place to give the franchise the best chance to turn things around.
Now that the draft wrapped up, the Raiders' biggest question is who will be in their secondary at the nickel cornerback position. For the last few years, it was held down by former Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs. But now that Hobbs signed elsewhere this offseason, it leaves that position open for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders do have options in their cornerback room. Right now it can be veteran cornerback Darnay Holmes job to lose. Homles did play a little bit in that nickel position last season for the Raiders.
"After the draft, nickel cornerback remains a hole in Las Vegas' defense," said ESPN's Ryan McFadden. "The Raiders have Darnay Holmes, but he has started in 12 of 70 career games and made only one start for the Raiders last season. Meanwhile, Darien Porter-- Las Vegas' third-round pick -- was a starter for one season and played primarily on the outside."
"The Raiders probably will have to lean on free agency to address this need. Veteran slot cornerback Mike Hilton, who spent the past four seasons in Cincinnati, could be a potential option. He has started in 23 games since 2023."
One thing that helps is that the Raiders' defensive coordinator, Patrick Graham, has proven to get his players ready for whatever the defense needs. Whether it is a veteran or a rookie, Graham always has his players ready and sets them up for success.
