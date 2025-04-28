Remaining To-Do List for Raiders After Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders had themselves a good 2025 NFL Draft. They got the players they wanted at the top of the draft, middle of the draft, and late in the draft. The Silver and Black also made a lot of moves during the draft to put themselves in a better position to take more players later in the draft. Head coach Pete Carroll and John Spytek did a good job of drafting the team's biggest needs.
Now that the draft has come and gone, the Raiders are looking to put in the final touches in what has been a good offseason for them.
The Raiders have signed some undrafted free agents to add to the roster. They can still go after free agents that have not found a team yet, and make any more adjustments they need before they get things rolling.
But what are the remaining moves the Raiders still need to make this offseason?
Here are the things the Raiders checked in the draft and still need to do, according to NFL Senior National Columnist Judy Battista.
Boxes checked:
Got an explosive weapon and leaned into head coach Pete Carroll’s love of running the ball by selecting Ashton Jeanty. Got a physical WR in second-rounder Jack Bech. Got a CB (third-rounder Darien Porter). Added to the OL (with third-rounders Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant and veteran Alex Cappa). Stabilized the QB position.
Still to do: Get on the field.
New general manager John Spytek and Carroll have done a good job of restocking a roster that was notably bereft of talent last season. Bringing ingives the Raiders an experienced and successful quarterback, and with Jeanty and Bech joining, Smith now has a decent group of weapons that boast some explosiveness.
Carroll will lean on the run as he always does. Finally, it feels likeis not wasting his time by staying with the Raiders-- Carroll has a vision for how he wants to play, and the Raiders have added players to execute it. What this team needs more than anything is stability and no more upheaval.
The Silver and Black have made all the right moves that have set themselves up for success in 2025 and beyond. But the team now has to prove it on the field by winning games. The Raiders need a good training camp and a good start to the season.
