Can Raiders' CB Room be Trusted?
The Las Vegas Raiders may have more questions in the secondary than anywhere else on defense.
Las Vegas did not add a cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft until the third round, when they took Iowa State’s Darien Porter. Porter was arguably a first-round talent, but the team did not spend a high pick on him.
They also only added one cornerback in free agency, Eric Stokes, who has struggled to stay healthy during his NFL career. The Raiders are banking on a big bounce-back season from the former Green Bay first-rounder.
The Raiders could have added one of the top corners on the free-agent market or selected one higher in the draft. Instead, they made smaller investments and trusted in the players they already have.
Will that be the right move?
Las Vegas expects big things from Jakorian Bennett entering his third season in the league, as he improved from his rookie season to last year. Bennett channeled his athleticism into better technique, leading to better results on the field.
However, Bennett is by no means a Pro Bowl-level cornerback yet. He has skill and has shown flashes, but did not do it consistently enough last season.
He also has dealt with injuries in the last two years, making it a question of whether he can stay healthy. Bennett is not a bad player, but he has not yet shown that he can be relied on to be the team’s top cornerback.
The Raiders will also give second-year man Decamerion Richardson a bigger role after he showed a few good things in his rookie season. However, his Pro Football Focus grade was low, and he still has not recorded an interception in his college or professional career.
Will Darnay Holmes have another productive season in the slot? He was a late-offseason add that worked out last year, but who knows what his 2025 campaign will bring?
The Raiders’ cornerback room is not bad; rather, it’s unproven. There are many players who we don’t know what they are just yet.
It may have been a good idea for Las Vegas to swing a trade for Jalen Ramsey or make an offer for Jaire Alexander, but those players are off the market now.
The Raiders are banking on big years from several unproven guys, which is a big risk.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and their defense.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.