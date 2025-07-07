The Raiders' Defensive Backfield is Hanging Their Hat on This
The Las Vegas Raiders have many questions that remain on both sides of the ball. However, their defensive backfield is undoubtedly the most significant question mark the team has heading into the upcoming season.
Jakorian Bennett is back to full health, and the Raiders added multiple other cornerbacks and safeties this offseason in the NFL Draft and free agency. Still, the unit needs all the help it can get.
Earlier this offseason, Raiders Pass Game Coordinator and Defensive Backs Coach Joe Woods explained what the primary focus has been and will continue to be for the Raiders' defensive backs this offseason.
"It's technique. That is what we pride ourselves on, is playing proper technique. That is why the size, the length, and speed is a big factor for the prototypes we like to see at defensive back. At the same time, they all know what coverage we are in," Woods said.
The Raiders have undergone several significant changes this offseason. They will take the field this upcoming season with a vastly different look. Although the Raiders' defensive backfield has plenty of questions surrounding it this forthcoming season, Woods is confident in the unit.
"Just seeing the guys out there competing. I think everything they are doing right now there is a lot of excitement. From the culture we are trying to build here, you can feel the players buying in through Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the offseason; you can feel it," Woods said.
"We are spending a lot of time teaching the scheme and the technique. We are just letting the guys compete. We are trying to balance the reps they are getting. It will all sort itself out. We are a long way away from training camp and the preseason, but I am excited about the guys I have in my room.
"The energy is there. The guys are competing. That is what is all about, as long as we compete, we are going to be the best defense that we can possibly be. I am excited to see what happens."
The Raiders hope their group of defensive backs outperforms expectations in their first season under new head coach Pete Carroll. Las Vegas must find a way to get the most out of its defensive backfield.
