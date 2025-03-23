Why the Raiders Should Learn Towards Offense in the Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have the sixth overall pick in the upcoming draft, and there are a lot of different directions they could go in. The last time a defensive player was selected with the sixth overall pick was in 2017 when the New York Jets drafted Jamal Adams.
The numbers are in favor of them drafting someone to help them out on offense, but even if they did do that, who would they choose? If they want to be successful next year in a loaded division, offense should be their focal point.
In free agency, they've made significant strides in boosting their offense so that last season's offense isn't repeated. Last year, their ground game was inefficient, and their passing attack suffered from inconsistent quarterback play and uninspired play calling.
There's a reason this team only won four games last year: the most points they put up in a game was 26. 26 is a respectable number, but for a season-high, they had to have had a phenomenal defense to win many games if their offense wasn't clicking.
Using their high draft picks toward an offensive player would make an immediate impact, as well as set them up for the future. They had a home run selection last year when they drafted Brock Bowers; they have to hope for a similar prospect and result this year.
The majority of their roster on the offensive side of the ball could benefit from having a cornerstone player attached to it. At the moment, the only players on their offense who are a part of their long-term future are Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Kolton Miller.
There are arguments to be made for players such as DJ Glaze, Tre Tucker, or even Zamir White, but there still needs to be more time to see if these players pan out. The point is that they need another young offensive player they could center the offense around.
Many mock drafts project them taking Ashton Jeanty, which would revolutionize their ground game and reunite Pete Carroll with another dominant force at running back. They already have a bunch of young guards, so why not draft another and construct one of the best offensive lines in the league?
