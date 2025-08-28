Exclusive: Raiders QB Todd Marinovich Candidly Discusses His Life
HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have a history of characters and personalities that far surpass those of the rest of the National Football League.
One story is that of QB Todd Marinovich.
It is my distinct pleasure to call Marinovich not just a person I interviewed, but a personal friend.
In a no-questions-off-limits conversation, he speaks candidly about his life, his battles with addiction, his journey to sobriety, and many of the things portrayed by the media that were not accurate.
We also have some fun giving away some autographs.
In our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast, former USC Trojan and Silver and Black quarterback Todd Marinovich candidly discusses his past, present, and future.
Don’t miss the chance to order Todd’s new autobiography when you click here.
Pete Carroll’s talents are immeasurable, and he is the most significant offseason addition for the Raiders.
His ability to maneuver the minefield of the NFL is legendary, and in just a few short months, he has rallied the team to follow him loyally.
He spoke this week after practice, and below is a partial transcript of what he said.
Head Coach Pete Carroll
Head Coach Pete Carroll: "Okay, if I can start you out, I would do it with -- we selected captains today. On defense, Maxx Crosby was elected captain for the defense. On offense, Geno Smith was elected captain, and AJ Cole was elected captain for special teams. So, we're proud of those guys. They have been leading since the moment we got here, and they're exactly the right guys. Obviously, these guys voted them almost unanimously. So really proud to represent our club with those guys."
Q: With that kind of process, was it something that you let the players sort of vote on it. What's sort of your process?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, it's just the democratic process. You get to vote for whoever you want to vote for. No redlining."
Q: How excited are you, after a year off, to be back in the game planning mode?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, I don't know how to measure how excited I am, but this has just been so much fun, really, to get into this with this club and this ownership. With all the challenges that go along with that, to be able to create our own roster with all that freedom that we got. Johnny [John Spytek] and I really feel great about the process that we've gone through. We continue to compete, to add to it, but it's worked out really well, and it represents the hard work that we put in. It represents the time. It represents the culture and philosophy that we're standing for. We added a lot of really physical, tough guys, tough minded guys, really competitive people, and that's only going to make you better. So, it's really been fun. We got a couple days and then we're ready to rock and roll with the game plan, so it's really good."
Q: How valuable is a week like this for you and for the players, in a sense of rebooting, and now you can really focus and hone in on the 53 guys?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, this is a bonus week for us, and we wanted to make it through it healthy, which we did, so that we can take a break with a really clear mind that we're ready to go. It feels like that. We'll come back on Monday and kick it into high gear, but we won't be changing anything because we already try to practice as hard as we can every day and with all the effort that we can muster and the intensity that we can generate. Nothing's really going to change, but it feels great to be at this point because we're trying to get to these games and it's finally here."
Q: You remember the old days when you would play six exhibition games and then go right into the regular season with no time to reassess or reset things. How much of an advantage is that for you to not have to do that?
Coach Carroll: "Yeah, that's called evolution. That was nasty back in the day, and all of the changes that have come about really are very much more thoughtful and directed at giving the players the best chance to be at their best. Back in the day, we just wore them out and then started playing, and so everybody was kind of in the dark ages back then. But this is good. This is a good process for them. Kind of used to the rhythm of it. Also, hopefully the players will take advantage, but really urge them to make good decisions on these next four days and get back here healthy and feeling good and no issues, no problems so we can hit it full speed."
Q: You mentioned coming out of training camp really healthy. How helpful has Alex Guerrero been in that process coming in this offseason?
Coach Carroll: "All I can tell you is we're pretty darn healthy right now and we're very fortunate to be that way. I mean, we have two guys that are that are banged up right now, so we feel very fortunate to be in that situation. There are a lot of clubs that would do anything to be there."
