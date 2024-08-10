Raiders vs. Vikings Live Game Thread
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- The 2024 NFL preseason offically begins for the Las Vegas Raiders today at US Bank Stadium against the Minnesota Vikings.
Remember the rule of five. The game is over if the Las Vegas Raiders win that key statistical battle. For those who don't remember it, it has to do with sacks and turnovers. If the Raiders have three sacks and give up two, they are plus one. They are plus three if they get four turnovers and give up only one. That would give them a plus-four for the day. They want to get to a plus-five ratio every game. On average, teams that reach the rule of five scenarios win 91 percent of their NFL games.
It will be key to watch how the Raiders' touted rookies perform in their first contest against a team other than their own. Running back Dylan Laube, who has been praised by many in the organization, will likely see the field a lot. Tight end Brock Bowers, a generational first-round selection, will be a player to keep an eye on offensively, too. He has been dominant through camp.
Defensively, rookie linebacker Tommy Eichenberg should get plenty of snaps as the Raiders try to gauge his ability in coverage. Cornerback Decamerion Richardson will be a big factor in the secondary and safety Trey Taylor, a pleasant surprise thus far, could see his stock rise with a mature performance.
Of course, the biggest storyline for the Raiders will be the quarterback battle between Aidan O'Connell and Gardner Minshew. Minshew was signed this offseason to compete for the starting job. So far, the battle has been even and the game will be a huge opportunity for either quarterback to establish themselves as the frontrunner.
Here's how to watch Saturday's game:
TV: NFL Network
Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
Kickoff: 1 p.m. PDT / 4 p.m. EDT
NFL Network is the host of the game. You can check your local TV provider for more information.
If you are a resident in the Las Vegas area, you can watch the game on your mobile device through Raiders.com. You can also use the Raiders mobile app on iOS and Android.
Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM
You can listen to the game on Raider Nation 920 AM, the flagship radio station for every Raiders game.
Click the link here for details regarding the Raiders' affiliate stations nationwide.
The Raiders app also provides radio coverage along with its broadcast.
We'll be keeping you posted with live updates throughout the contest.
Please keep refreshing your page for the latest updates.
START OF THE FIRST QUARTER:
TURNOVER ON DOWNS: Vikings march down to the goal line, but Sam Darnold's pass to Jalen Nailor on fourth-and-2 is incomplete. Raiders take over from their own 4-yard line.
BIG PLAY: Raiders' Aidan O'Connell connects with wide receiver Jakobi Meyers for 24-yard gain.
SCORING UPDATE NO.1: Daniel Carlson's 31-yard field goal attempt is GOOD. Las Vegas leads, 3-0.
PENALTY: Holding against the Vikings on the kickoff.
END OF FIRST QUARTER: Raiders with a 3-0 lead.
START OF THE SECOND QUARTER:
PENALTY: False start against the Vikings.
INTERCEPTION: Raiders' Jack Jones intercepts JJ McCarthy. Ball on Raiders 33-yard line.
BIG PLAY/PENALTY: Raiders' Gardner Minshew connects with wide receiver Tre Tucker for 29-yard gain. Offsides against the Vikings is declined.
SCORING UPDATE NO. 2: Raiders' Gardner Minshew connects with wide receiver DJ Turner for 20-yard TOUCHDOWN. Kicker Daniel Carlson's extra point is GOOD. Las Vegas leads, 10-0.
SCORING UPDATE NO. 3: Vikings' running back Kene Nwangwu 48-yard rushing TOUCHDOWN. Kicker Will Reichard's extra point is GOOD. Las Vegas leads, 10-7.
PENALTY: Delay of game against the Raiders.
BIG PLAY: Raiders' Gardner Minshew connects with wide receiver Tre Tucker for 44-yard gain.
