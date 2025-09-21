1 Strong Commonality Running Through the Raiders' Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders are a team with many new and moving parts, after revamping their roster this offseason. The Raiders' front office entered this offseason determined to field a much different Raiders team than the one that took the field last season.
One Thing the Raiders Searched For
When the Raiders made their offseason additions, they were undoubtedly looking for certain physical attributes. However, earlier this week, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll noted there was something else he was looking for.
"I think it feels like a common thread, kind of runs throughout our club, that we have guys that come in here with the chip on the shoulder for whatever their reasons in their background. I feel the same way myself, and I feel like we were relating really well, because that's what we feel like. And so, I love the mentality. They've got something to prove, and they're willing to work for it. That's the first thing we're looking for,” Carroll said.
Carroll praised several of the Raiders' newest additions, specifically on the defensive side of the ball. Las Vegas' defense has several players who signed with Las Vegas looking to reinvigorate their respective careers.
The Raiders hope that a defense filled with players hungry to prove themselves will lead to positive results. So far, it has for the defense, which has been stout in the first two weeks of the season, specifically against the run. Carroll explained that importance of the Raiders' additions.
"Are these guys going to come in here and work and buy into what we're doing and fight with us along the way? And we're very fortunate to have guys like E-Rob [Elandon Roberts] and guys like Jamal [Adams] and [Germaine] Pratt and [Jeremy] Chinn, all of these guys across the board have it, and Devin White is a really good example of that," Carroll said.
"I've always sought those kinds of players, guys that have something to prove, and so I feel very, very lucky to have these guys on our club. And as we're building it and putting it together, I think it's going to show through as a real strength of our club."
The Raiders' defense has held opponents to six combined points in the second half of their first two games this season. Although the unit still has work to do, especially against the pass, Las Vegas' defense is playing sound football so far.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.