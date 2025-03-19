George Pickens’ Post Causes Speculation
The Las Vegas Raiders are trying their hardest to turn their franchise around into one of success. Pete Carroll is an experienced head coach, and bringing him in bodes well for the culture they are trying to inject into this team.
Similarly, it's been made public that the Raiders are consulting Tom Brady in their off-season decisions and what direction they'll be going in the draft. Brady's illustrious career as a player may translate over to his role as a minority owner, at least, that's what the Raiders are hoping for.
Either way, getting those two involved can only lead to good things, especially for a team that has felt at a loss these past couple of years, with no direction and nowhere to go. They hope that Brady will lead them in the right direction while Carroll handles things in the locker room and the football field.
Recently, George Pickens posted on his Instagram story a picture of him and Brady standing on a football field in black and white. While this may simply be a photo, could it indicate a change of scenery for the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver?
This post in no way indicates that Pickens is interested in becoming a Raider. However, the Raiders are in need of a true wide receiver one. The Raider's best receiver for them last season was Jakobi Meyers, but his success may not be sustainable.
In 2024, Pickens played 14 games and had 900 yards with three touchdowns, as well as one fumble. Pickens would fit seamlessly in the Silver and Black as he is quite infamous for his behavior on the field.
The Raiders are trying to establish a new identity in Las Vegas, who better to bring the energy than a speedy receiver who's not afraid to get in defenders' faces? The Raiders shouldn't look to trade their first-round pick, but a second or third is more than worth it for Pickens.
If they were to make this move, that high draft pick could go towards another need on the team that's not receiver. On the other hand, though, if they trade for Pickens and still draft a receiver at sixth, they instantaneously have one of the better wide receiver rooms in the NFL.
There's no proof that Pickens is interested in being a Raider, but after the Steelers traded for DK Metcalf, it's possible he may want to go to a situation where he is the undisputed number one guy. With the Raiders, he'll have that opportunity.
