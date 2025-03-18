Did Wicked Pro Day Hand McMillan to Raiders?
The Las Vegas Raiders are interested in wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan.
Why not?
A top pass-catcher to pair alongside generational tight end Brock Bowers could do wonders for the Raiders' offense under head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. Giving Geno Smith a two big-time weapons is an investment worth thinking about.
It also lays a strong foundation for whoever takes over the helm after Smith; the long-term quarterback option would be placed in a favorable situation.
McMillan just had his Pro Day at Arizona, with NFL scouts in attendance, and he blew everyone away with a stunning 4.48 40-yard dash, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz.
For a 6-foot-4, 220-pound frame, that is an impressive time.
McMillan is far and away the No. 1 wide receiver in the NFL Draft and some recent mocks have tied him to the Raiders. The Wildcats standout is likely a Top 10 draft pick, and NFL.com's Lance Zierlein is favorable in his evaluation of McMillan, comparing him to Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London.
"Possession receiver with the size and ball skills to create big wins deep," wrote Zierlein. "He’s a linear route-runner who wears press coverage early and coasts too often on deep routes, but he has a feel for uncovering underneath and can play over the top of cornerbacks for easier jump-ball wins. McMillan is instinctive with a feel for adjusting his routes and working back on throws to make the quarterback’s job easier. He needs to show more consistent play speed and physicality to protect his workspace. His elite ball skills set him apart, though, providing a higher floor as a “Z” option with mismatch value in the slot."
McMillan caught 84 passes for 1,319 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, earning All-America honors.
In 2023, he had 1,402 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 90 receptions. As a freshman, McMillan had 39 receptions for 702 yards (18 yards per reception) and 10 touchdowns.
The Raiders traded for a quarterback (Geno Smith) and signed a veteran running back (Raheem Mostert). That grants them some space in the upcoming draft at both positions. Does it allow them to spend a top pick on a top playmaker like McMillan?
