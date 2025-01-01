REPORT: Thanks to Deion, Raiders Still Have Shot at Shedeur Sanders
The Las Vegas Raiders' hopes of landing Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft appeared doomed this past Sunday when they won their second straight game, improving to 4-12 and absolutely torpedoing their draft position.
But there may still be hope for the Raiders to bag their coveted quarterback.
Why? Because of Deion Sanders.
Deion made it perfectly clear earlier this season that he will play a role in directing where his son will go in the draft, saying that he would "privately" stop Shedeur from being selected by the "wrong team."
Since then, momentum has been building toward Sanders wanting to play in Las Vegas, which has obviously been complicated by the fact that the Raiders probably won't be ending up with a high-enough draft choice to outright select him.
But while Deion has attempted to walk back his comments, he still appears to be leaving the door open for a potential coup.
See his recent tweet for evidence.
Notice that Deion isn't outright denying that he may stop certain teams from drafting his son, hence him saying, "I will say it directly to whom it may concern" and then concluding his post by saying that he has a personal relationship with Roger Goodell.
Basically, he is just saying isn't going to tell any media members about it directly. Or at least not media members that he doesn't thoroughly trust.
Seems like the Hall of Famer will still step in and reroute Shedeur if he feels it's necessary, which could ultimately prevent clubs like the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns from taking the Colorado Buffaloes superstar.
We've seen it before, too. John Elway and Eli Manning are quintessential examples of quarterbacks who forced their way to other teams.
It's not out of the realm of possibility to think that Sanders could do the same thing, especially if Deion has anything to say about it.
The Raiders and New York Giants are widely viewed as the two most optimal landing spots for Sanders due to their massive media markets and the fact that they actually do have some interesting pieces in place.
In the case of Las Vegas, it has one of the NFL's best tight ends in Brock Bowers plus a ton of cap room in free agency to add some more pieces.
So, is it likely that the Raiders will draft Sanders at this juncture? No, but we can't rule out the chance of it happening.
