Film Study: Raiders OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
The Las Vegas Raiders had to address their offensive line in a major way this offseason.
They made good on that, adding several players in free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft. Coach Antonio Pierce and Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy will need trench play, so improving that group was paramount.
One of the most intriguing acquisitions of the offseason was Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson. Considered the best center in the draft class, the Raiders’ new second-rounder will make a position change in the NFL.
Powers-Johnson was reportedly playing left guard during rookie minicamp. His Oregon tape features him at center, so we will evaluate his tape at center and apply it to what it looks like as he moves with the Silver and Black.
In the first play on tape against Utah, the thing that pops is Powers-Johnson’s ability to get off the snap and to the next level quickly. Powers-Johnson is incredibly athletic and plays with a tenacious edge.
On the next play, Powers-Johnson drops back into pass protection. He anchors quickly, gets a wide enough, but not too wide, stance, and has quick, choppy footwork. He meets his defender speedily and does not allow them to get leverage against him.
Powers-Johnson should be able to help the Raiders in the run game and as a pass protector at a plus level almost immediately. He is 6 feet 3 inches and weighs 328 pounds, which is the ideal size for an interior offensive lineman in the league.
The scheme change will be minuscule for him, too. Powers-Johnson came from an inside zone-blocking scheme under Ducks’ Offensive Coordinator Will Stein. Luke Getsy also runs an inside zone-blocking scheme.
There will certainly be minor tweaks, but Powers-Johnson will likely get the hang of the scheme quickly.
One concern that shows up on tape is Powers-Johnson’s lack of length. He has a compact build and does not have long arms, which could be a problem if he tries to get to his defender first. The Raiders may want to scheme around that.
Overall, Powers-Johnson should be a plus contributor from day one. He has a great chance to be a starter at either guard position and should tremendously help the Raiders’ trench play.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.