Jackson Powers-Johnson Always had a Special Connection With the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant move by securing offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. This decision could shape the team's future on the offensive line.
Powers Johnson is considered one of the better offensive linemen, as many thought he would be a late first-round draft pick in this year's draft class.
On Friday night, the media talked to Powers-Johnson after being selected with the 44th overall pick in the second draft round.
He had the chance to talk to the media and mention that he has always had a connection with the Silver and Black and even played in Allegiant Stadium in the 2023 PAC 12 Championship against the Washington Huskies.
Powers-Johnson was able to share his connection with the Raiders when growing up with his family and even playing in Allegiant Stadium.
"Yeah, a wrap-around, full-circle moment. My grandparents are from the Bay Area and grew up with huge Raiders fans. So my great grandparents and my grandparents grew up having season tickets for 20 years with the Raiders. Huge Raider fans there. And then also, my first-ever game, going to the 49ers-Raiders, going to that game, and the first-ever NFL game started the dream for me. And as I said, again, it was a full circle moment. And getting to play at Allegiant Stadium was different there. Hopefully, we are going to win a lot of games there. I scored a touchdown there, so it's a special place for me there, and I'm so excited to play there as many Sundays as possible."
Along with growing up around the Raiders, Powers-Johnson has an extensive wrestling background.
He also had the chance to share how his wrestling background translates to his game as an offensive lineman.
"Wrestling was a huge part of my life. Definitely translates into leverage, physicality, and also just straight mental toughness. Wrestling is the hardest sport, so doing that to prepare for football and getting that mentality from wrestling is huge for me. I always tell young kids or football players coming up through the league that they should wrestle, which was huge in my life."
