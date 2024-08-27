Raiders Today

Projecting the Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster to be Unveiled This Afternoon

According to NFL rules, the Las Vegas Raiders must reveal their 53-man roster by 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT today. Before it is unveiled, here is our latest projection.

Hondo Carpenter

Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco from the NFL Scouting Combine
Las Vegas Raiders GM Tom Telesco from the NFL Scouting Combine
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have made multiple improvements to the franchise over the offseason.

After beginning camp in Costa Mesa and finishing camp in the grueling heat of Las Vegas, today is the day.

The roster doesn’t have to be trimmed to 53 men until today at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, but here is our projection of what that will look like.

As GM Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce continue to trim the roster, we look ahead and project what it might look like in 2023: the entire Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster.

  1. QB Gardner Minshew

2.  QB Aidan O'Connell

3.  RB Zamir White

4.  RB Ameer Abdullah

5.  RB Alexander Mattison

6.  RB Dylan Laube*

7.  P A.J. Cole

8.  K Daniel Carlson

9.  LS Jacob Bobenmoyer

10.   WR Tre Tucker

11.   WR Davante Adams

12.   WR Jakobi Meyers

13.   WR DJ Turner

14.   WR Tyreik McAllister

15.   WR Kristian Wilkerson

16.   TE Michael Mayer

17.   TE Brock Bowers*

18.   TE Harrison Bryant

19.   TE Cole Fotheringham

20.   OT Kolton Miller

21.   OL Jackson Powers-Johnson

22.   C Andre James

23.   OL Dylan Parham

24.   OL Cody Whitehair

25.   OL Andrus Peat 

26.   OL Delmar Glaze*

27.   OT Thayer Munford

28.   DE Charles Snowden

29.   DE Maxx Crosby

30.   DE Janarius Robinson

31.   DE Malcolm Koonce

32.   DL Tyree Wilson

33.   LB Tommy Eichenberg*(IR)

34.   LB Robert Spillane

35.   LB Divine Diablo

36.   LB Luke Masterson

37.   LB Amari Gainer

38.   LB Amari Burney

39.   CB Jakorian Bennett

40.   CB Decamerion Richardson*

41.   CB MJ Devonshire 

42.   CB Nate Hobbs

43.   CB Jack Jones

44.   CB Brandon Facyson

45.   S Trevon Moehrig

46.   S Chris Smith

47.   S Marcus Epps

48.   S Tre Taylor*(IR)

49.   S Isaiah Pola-Mao

50.   DT Byron Young

51.   DT Nesta Jade Silvera

52.   DT Matthew Butler

53.   DT Christian Wilkins

54.   DT Adam Butler

55.   DT John Jenkins 

*Rookie +UDFA (IR) There are 55 names listed on the 53-man roster because we have two men headed to Injured Reserve

Here is how I project, as of today, the breakdown:

Quarterbacks (2)

Running (4)

Wide receivers (6)

Tight Ends (4)

Offensive linemen (8)

Defensive linemen (11) 5-EDGE 6-IDL

Linebackers (5)

Safeties (4)

Cornerbacks (6)

Specialists (3)

