Projecting the Las Vegas Raiders 53-Man Roster to be Unveiled This Afternoon
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have made multiple improvements to the franchise over the offseason.
After beginning camp in Costa Mesa and finishing camp in the grueling heat of Las Vegas, today is the day.
The roster doesn’t have to be trimmed to 53 men until today at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, but here is our projection of what that will look like.
As GM Tom Telesco and coach Antonio Pierce continue to trim the roster, we look ahead and project what it might look like in 2023: the entire Las Vegas Raiders 53-man roster.
- QB Gardner Minshew
2. QB Aidan O'Connell
3. RB Zamir White
4. RB Ameer Abdullah
5. RB Alexander Mattison
6. RB Dylan Laube*
7. P A.J. Cole
8. K Daniel Carlson
9. LS Jacob Bobenmoyer
10. WR Tre Tucker
11. WR Davante Adams
12. WR Jakobi Meyers
13. WR DJ Turner
14. WR Tyreik McAllister
15. WR Kristian Wilkerson
16. TE Michael Mayer
17. TE Brock Bowers*
18. TE Harrison Bryant
19. TE Cole Fotheringham
20. OT Kolton Miller
21. OL Jackson Powers-Johnson
22. C Andre James
23. OL Dylan Parham
24. OL Cody Whitehair
25. OL Andrus Peat
26. OL Delmar Glaze*
27. OT Thayer Munford
28. DE Charles Snowden
29. DE Maxx Crosby
30. DE Janarius Robinson
31. DE Malcolm Koonce
32. DL Tyree Wilson
33. LB Tommy Eichenberg*(IR)
35. LB Divine Diablo
36. LB Luke Masterson
37. LB Amari Gainer
38. LB Amari Burney
40. CB Decamerion Richardson*
41. CB MJ Devonshire
42. CB Nate Hobbs
43. CB Jack Jones
44. CB Brandon Facyson
45. S Trevon Moehrig
46. S Chris Smith
47. S Marcus Epps
48. S Tre Taylor*(IR)
49. S Isaiah Pola-Mao
50. DT Byron Young
51. DT Nesta Jade Silvera
52. DT Matthew Butler
53. DT Christian Wilkins
54. DT Adam Butler
55. DT John Jenkins
*Rookie +UDFA (IR) There are 55 names listed on the 53-man roster because we have two men headed to Injured Reserve
Here is how I project, as of today, the breakdown:
Quarterbacks (2)
Running (4)
Wide receivers (6)
Tight Ends (4)
Offensive linemen (8)
Defensive linemen (11) 5-EDGE 6-IDL
Linebackers (5)
Safeties (4)
Cornerbacks (6)
Specialists (3)