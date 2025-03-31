3 Young Raiders to Watch in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders lasts season ranked near the top of the National Football League when it came to youngest average age on the team. Going into the new campaign, not much has changed with this Raiders squad age wise, as they still possess a handful of players who are still reaching their potentials.
With the 2025 NFL Draft just around the corner, there are a few young Raiders that will need to step up their game in the regular season if it means securing themselves a job for the future. While there are several players to choose from, here are three Raiders to watch going into the new season under new leadership.
1. Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver
Last season, the Raiders had to roll with the punches and cards they were dealt, so to speak, especially after trading away veteran wide receiver Davante Adams. While Jakobi Meyers stepped up to provide a strong No. 1 performance, former 2023 third round pick Tre Tucker stepped up as well.
In his second season donning the Raiders uniform, Tucker improved his receiving yard totals from year one, jumping from 331 yards in 19 receptions in 2023 to 539 yards in 47 receptions. Tucker was widely used for the Raiders in long passes, as he recorded a 58 yard reception last season.
With Meyers and Brock Bowers likely to be the trademark pieces to use on offense for new quarterback Geno Smith, Raider fans shouldn't steer their attention away from Tucker, as he can make a strong impact on the season if used correctly.
2. Malcolm Koonce, Defensive End
This seems like a no brainer, as all eyes will be on Koonce after missing the entire 2024-25 campaign after injuring his knee. The former 2021 third round draft pick was starting to piece things together in his third season, collecting 43 total tackles, 32 solos, and eight sacks in a full 17 games played.
Going into his age 27 season, the Raiders gave Koonce a one year prove it deal to see if he can still make an effect on the defense. A healthy Koonce is exactly what Las Vegas needs, as their defense will likely be a strong cause in the Raiders winning games in 2025.
3. Isaiah Pola-Mao, Safety
The Raiders and safety Isaiah Pola-Mao agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth up to $8.45 million near the start of the offseason after a strong 2024-25 campaign. Not only did the safety provide attiquate defense, but he also collected new career highs almost seemingly off the board.
In his first full season last year, Pola-Mao dropped 89 total tackles and defended five passes. According to PFF.com, Pola-Mao was a below average overall defender last season, earning a grade of 54.2.
The front office obviously sees this guy as a part of their close future, given the extenison. Going into the new season and seeing what grade he concluded with in 2024, the Raider safety could easily shine in his fourth season in Las Vegas.
